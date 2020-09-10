ACME set to host Free Comic Book Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Want to get read comics but don’t know where to start? Now is the perfect time to find new favorites.

Kevin McGarry, one of the owners of ACME Comics and Collectibles, said from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 his store will have its annual Free Comic Book Day.

“The wide array of comic books being published today ensures that readers of all ages-- children, teens, and adults – can find something appropriate that will stir their imaginations. It’s a great time to be a comic book fan,” Fran McGarry, owner of ACME Comics, said.

Celebrating its 19th year, Free Comic Book Day has proven to be a smashing success, spreading the word that comics are terrific reading.

“Even if you have never picked up a comic book, stop into ACME Comics because you never know what you will end up finding,” Fran McGarry said.

Kevin McGarry said most of their free comics will be a kick-off for some of the newest comic series from Marvel and DC comics -- who make special comic books just for the event.