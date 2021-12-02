After 30 years in and out of prison, Rader finds literary redemption

When you first meet Kenny Rader, you notice the kinetic energy that probably served him well as a professional break dancer, which he was as an adolescent.

Listen to him talk and you realize a gift of gab helped when he was both, a wannabe stand-up comic and, for many years, an entertainment promoter.

However, scratch below the surface and you'll discover that Rader is also a recovering drug addict who has spent the last 30 years, in and out of prison.

In fact, the 53-year-old has been incarcerated nine times for drug possession with the intent to deliver.

"Started with alcohol when I was a kid," Rader recalled. "Then, it was drugs. Mostly, methamphetamine."

The Sioux City native's debut novel, "Psychotic Monkey" -- a psychological thriller -- takes readers on the hellish journey into the darkest depths of one man's soul.

GOING PUBLIC WITH A HELLISH JOURNEY

"You can only hide from the truth for so long," Rader said of the semi-autobiographical book. "My novel explores how addiction and recovery impacts a young young couple who live in Sioux City."

Released in June, "Psychotic Monkey" -- which is a reference to drugs being the proverbial "monkey on your back" -- has already attracted attention from Hollywood.

"I've been communicating with a filmmaker in Los Angeles for quite some time," Rader explained. "When I got the idea for 'Psychotic Monkey,' I envisioned it as a movie, not a book. Now, there are people who are trying to take my novel and turned it into a movie."

"Seems like things are coming full circle," he said with a smile.

RECOVERY & RELAPSE, RINSE & REPEAT

That also explained my own personal relationship with Rader.

More than 15 years ago, I wrote a Weekender story on Rader, a member of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, who created Native American art while incarcerated.

Just released from prison, he was already eyeing a chance to audition for a slot on "Last Comic Standing," a popular NBC series at the time.

A short time after that, I also had to rewrite a press release for the Journal, where Rader was arrested again.

A few years later, he reemerged as a promoter who had booked a hip-hop show at The Chesterfield, now The Marquee. I wrote a Weekender story on that as well.

Subsequently, Rader was rearrested again. And, yup, I had to write another crime story.

THE ANATOMY OF A NOVEL

Originally, Rader's book was named after the address of the Westside house he grew up in.

"I'm a westside kid, through and through," he said. "I spent my adolescence in that house on Isabella Street."

It was also where Rader acquired an appetite for drugs.

EXORCISING DEMONS, ONE DAY AT A TIME

"I wrote 'Psychotic Monkey' in five sections: The Lie, The Truth, The Chase, The Hunt and The Kill," he said.

The Chase, he explained, could mean anything from chasing after a dream or chasing after the next fix.

It could even mean chasing people away.

"This has been the story of my life," Rader said. "I'll screw up to the point where I want people to say 'good riddance' to me. I'd give up on myself but, in my mind, it was the other person who gave up on me first."

Reflecting for a moment, he rereads a favorite sentence in the book.

"Sometimes, when a person has the ability to come up with a thousand logical, rational excuses to bow out of something, the right excuse is more likely to be ignored," he said.

This is the credo of an addict. It is also the mindset Rader wants to eliminate from his own life.

FINDING HIS OWN VOICE

"Psychotic Monkey" has already had a difficult birth, according to Rader.

"I had it attached to an original publisher who wanted to change it too much," he said. "I took the book back, shopped it around, and went with people who eventually published the book."

Now, Rader said "Psychotic Monkey" is a reflection of what he's been through. It also a personal story of redemption.

GIVING THANKS, MAKING AMENDS

While the names in the novel have been changed, some episodes come from Rader's life.

Plus the acknowledgements in the back of "Psychotic Monkey" boasts of the friends, family, former inmates and treatment center staff who've helped Rader along the way.

Indeed, Rader dedicates "Psychotic Monkey" to his probation officer, an attorney for the state of Iowa and his own personal attorney.

CLOSING IN ON THE VICTORY LANE

When Kenny Rader recently walked into the Sioux City Journal for an interview, he looked different than I had remembered.

He looked a bit older. It had been 15 years since our initial interview, after all.

Dressed in a mauve dress shirt and dark-colored tie, Rader no longer had the cockiness of his youth. But in its place was a new resolve to make a difference.

"By the way, on a personal level, I'm still Kenny Rader," he said. "But professionally, I'll be known as K. Rader. It's strictly a branding thing."

OK, maybe, Rader still has a bit of self-promotion in his DNA.

When he left, Rader dropped off an autographed copy of "Psychotic Monkey."

"This book might be the one that finally crosses the victory lane," he wrote.

And once it does, Rader can find peace at last.

