After a COVID off year, Riverssance preps for the future by looking backwards

Skullduggery-minded scavengers? Check. Wenches-a-plenty? OK, why not? A Middle Age-inspired Renaissance Fair postponed due to an impending plague?

Uh yeah, Phil Claeys knows a thing or two about irony after canceling 2020's Gathering of the Kingdom of Riverssance Festival, due to COVID-19 concerns.

"We hated to see it happen," Claeys, who began organizing the annual River-Cade-sanctioned event 18 years ago, admitted. "Canceling was the right thing to do for safety reasons, but it was still hard."

PARTYING AS IF IT WAS 1599

Fast forward to 2021 and he is, metaphorically speaking, ready to get back on the horse again, with joust in hand.

"You can't keep a good Renaissance Fair down for long," Claeys (aka as "Fallen Friar Phil") explained. "The Kingdom of Riverssance will, once again be gathering."

Indeed, such Riverssance regulars as the Mud Man, Sir Robert and the Crow Sisters will partying as if it was 1599.

This Medieval Mash-Up will take place, Saturday and Sunday, at Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd.

IT TAKES A MEDIEVAL VILLAGE

Claeys was quick to offer his huzzahs to the volunteers who assist with Riverssance year after year.

"We couldn't do this festival without the support of the community or without the hard work of our Riverssance community," he said.

This is especially true since Claeys assumed a Renaissance Fest would only have a lifespan of 5-to-7 years.

"I know from experience that an event tends to peter out over time," the veteran River-Cade organizer explained. "The Wild West Village I organized lasted around seven years. I assumed the same would be true for Riverssance."

Perhaps, Claeys underestimated the public's appetite for men in tights and/or belly dancing women who can shimmy as they gyrate.

WAIT, WHAT IS SUPERMAN DOING AT RIVERSSANCE?

"First of all, dressing up as someone you're not is always fun," he said. "So is creating a different identity for yourself."

In fact, a bit of Renaissance role-playing will be quite common among the reenactors at Riverside Park.

"Playing a character at a Renaissance Fair is a form of acting," Claeys noted. "It is street theater, except that it takes place in a city park."

Plus he encourage attendees to join in on the fun.

"While wearing a costume isn't a requirement, many attendees do," Claeys said. "Many kids will come donning their Halloween costumes. It might not be historically accurate but you'll see plenty of Princesses and Superman costumes at Riverssance."

With or without garb, guests will be treated as royalty when coming to this fun-filled fest.

JOUST FOR THE FUN OF IT

In addition to the marauding Medieval misfits who will be making the rounds at Riverssance, fairgoers will also be dazzled by jousting knights, scallywag comedians, and more than a few kestrels, eagles and owls who will be part of a Birds of Prey show.

Also noteworthy are living history encampment, a pirate's circus aerial show and, for the first time, Motov the Sword Swallower.

"We've never had a sword swallower before," Claeys said. "When Motov's schedule opened up, we jumped at the chance to book him."

To be fair, the Kingdom of Riverssance has acquired a good reputation with the trolls, the treasure-seekers and assorted troubadours who make up the Renaissance circuit.

"Performers know they can attend larger Renaissance festivals," Claeys said, "but Riverssance is much more fun."

GLUG & GRUB

However, this far is more than just entertainment. you can whet your whistle with some quality glug while chowing down on some Medieval munchies, courtesy of more than 12 food vendors.

Want to pick up something for the knight or fair maiden in your life? The more-than-35 artisans at Riverssance will be more than happy to sell you a treasure chest of goodies.

GOING FORWARDS IN REVERSE (BY 500 YEARS!)

And at the head of the line will be an unusual cheerleader in a "friar who's fallen in the eyes of his flock."

"I actually studied religion in hopes of becoming a Catholic priest," Claeys said. "That didn't pan out and, years later, 'Fallen Friar Phil' was born."

A few days prior to the start of this year's Riverssance, Claeys is keeping his fingers crossed for a record turnout.

"We lost so much from the pandemic," he said. "I think people are ready to turn the page towards better days ahead. Riverssance is back and, hopefully, life can get back to normal."

Who know? Maybe, a step forward can be accomplished by a festival that is set 500 years in the past?

