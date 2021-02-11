Author has Valentine's Day suggestions for romance in Sioux City

Let’s say that you are looking for something unique to do with your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day, the most romantic day of the year.

Will you and your sweetie prefer to spend time at a) dining at the Warrior Hotel; b) going on a retro date at Riverside’s Billy Boy Drive-Thru; or c) careening down the tubing hill at Cone Park?

According to Lindsay Hindman, all of the above activities would acceptable this Sunday which, if you didn’t know, is Valentine’s Day.

“You can personalize Valentine’s Day any way you want,” she said. “Make the day special and specific for both you and your sweetheart.”

You better heed Hindman’s advice. “Valentine’s Day is often the one time of the year when a couple can splurge a bit,” she said. “That’s why a nice romantic dinner at Minerva’s, Crave or the Warrior Hotel’s Woodbury Steakhouse might be in your plans.”

Let’s say you want to be a Don Juan on a budget? Hindman said an intimate time can be had by grabbing an on-the-go meal at Billy Boy, Tastee Inn and Out or, even, the Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars, Iowa.