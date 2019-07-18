On June 21 family man and basketball lover Tracey Wooten was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, and on July 20 Bambooze will be holding a benefit to raise money to offset the cost of his treatments.
Around eight months ago, Wooten felt something wrong with his body. Lumps eventually started growing on his neck, but doctors told him it was most likely an infection. Wooten's concerns were confirmed on June 21. He found out he had this aggressive form of cancer.
Wooten's wife, Megan King, said he got referred to the Mayo Clinic, but couldn't get treated there until July 15. He was told that if he started treatment before that, he would be disqualified for treatment at Mayo. He knew treatment needed to start before then, as his neck was hurting and lumps were visibly growing on it. He decided to start radiation treatment in Sioux City.
Wooten has four children; two of whom are young daughters he had with King. He had another son who died in a car accident several years ago.
King met Wooten when he was a silent partner in a previous iteration of the Riviera night club.
"Tracey is my best friend," said King. "We met one day at the Riviera. He was a silent owner of that club. He was a bit intimidating at first because he's a big guy with a really deep voice. We got together about a year later and now we've been together for about 16 years."
So, how did Wooten first figure something was wrong?
"He woke me up in the middle of the night," said King. "He had just taken a shower and noticed that the side of his neck was swollen. He then realized he had some lumps on both sides of his neck. He went to the doctors, who said he had an infection, so they gave him antibiotics and told him to take them and wait a couple months to see if the lumps would go down. Nope. It was probably already stage four at that time. He had no other symptoms and was still playing basketball until about four weeks ago. He was officially diagnosed on June 21, but for a couple weeks before that, they thought he had lymphoma."
What goes through the mind of a man's wife when he gets terrible news like this? Despair, then hope.
"I thought of all those times I've worried about if something were to happen to him...then it happened," said King. "I was really, really sad at first, but then I decided we needed to figure out how to fix him. There is not a cure for what he has, but a lot of people go into remission. For a guy who has always been healthy, other than smoking...he's 51 and played basketball three days a week up until four weeks ago. Now he wouldn't even be able to go to Walmart and grocery shop. It's crazy.
"The main thing now is there is a lymph node on his neck that is getting large and pressing on his throat, keeping him up all night."
King says their two daughters don't know the extent of their father's illness.
Wooten was scheduled to start radiation at an earlier date, but was unwell and unable to make his first appointment. He started his first round of radiation on June 10 and has to have 19 more treatments. After that, he will have to go through amino therapy.
The benefit will include barbecue smoked by Wooten's brother, Rob.
"They are starting a silent auction at 2 p.m.," said King. "His brother Rob will be hauling his big smoker down there and he's going to be barbecuing a bunch of meat. Plates of food will go for $10. They are also having a 50/50 drawing, so buy tickets for five bucks and whoever's name is called will get some of the pot; the rest will go to Tracey. There will be a band, as well."
Items from the silent auction include jewelry, lots of gift cards, tickets to a Bulls game, tickets to a Minnesota Vikings game with a hotel included, a grill, other hotel packages and meat.
The silent auction is free, but there will be a $10 cover charge for the band. If you want to help sponsor the event or just help with Wooten's medical costs, there is an account at Security National Bank under "Tracey Wooten Benefit." People are also free to bring other gifts to the benefit.
"He's just one of those guys you fall in love with when you meet him," King said. "He's a best friend to all. He's a good mentor to his friends, a good ear...you can share things with him and you know he won't go and blab. He's a good father...he'll do about anything for anybody."