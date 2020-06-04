Barstool Open planner unsure of the event's future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Barstool Open is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic but one of its organizers says it could return when large groups can assemble.

"You don’t want to have an event and not have people come,” Phil Claeys said. “It’s the fear factor. What’s that fear factor with people going out?”

Claeys said it’s hard to predict when that fear factor will go down and get to the point where people won’t be afraid of getting sick.

A fund-raiser for River-Cade and the Historic Preservation Association, the Barstool Open has been a popular event on Fourth Street for years. Claeys said he and his son, Jesse, started the fundraiser as a way to draw patrons to the area.

The concept: 18 hole of mini-golf at bars, restaurants and other locations on Fourth Street.

“We get about 500 people, it starts at noon,” Claeys said. “Six dollars and everyone goes bar-hopping, from bar to bar, and plays mini-golf. And it’s been very successful and very popular.”

Now that bars have been given the OK to open, there is hope that it can return, along with other River-Cade events.