Barstool Open steps up to the tee for its 12th year
Barstool Open steps up to the tee for its 12th year

COVID-19 has put the kibosh on so many local activities.

Awesome Biker Night? Vroom-vroom-screech! ArtSplash? Um ... Art who? Saturday in the Park? Sorry, let's pretend next year is year 30, shall we? 

Even though event coordinator Phil Claeys had to put the breaks on the Port of River-Cade Parade, as well as the Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance Fest, he refused to put off the 12th annual River-Cade Barstool Open off until 2021.

After all, it was an event he had started with his son -- and former Weekender editor -- Jesse Claeys. 

Normally held every May, this year's Barstool Open will tee off at noon at 18 different bars on Fourth Street between Water Street and Floyd Boulevard.

Barstool Open Preview - Cover

Bragging rights will be on the line at the 12th annual River-Cade Barstool Open. Usually taking place in May, this year's event was moved back to Oct. 31 over COVID-19 concerns.

"To be honest, Barstool Open was the only River-Cade event we could host that would meet with social distancing requirements," Claeys said. "Teams of four golfers go from bar to bar, so there wouldn't be any crowds."

Plus All Hallows Eve seems like a nice time for participants to play dress up.

"Ever since Day One, we've given a special prize to the most creatively dressed team," Claeys said. "Now, folks will have an extra incentive to be a bit freaky."

Having said that, masks are required! Cool, can we come as Zorro? Sorry, masks must cover your nose and mouth. Damn you, coronavirus!

As always, the Barstool Open is a fundraiser for other River-Cade events and the cost is $50 per team.

Barstool Open Preview

Hey, that's no way to make a putt! Indoor athletes will get a bit of wrist action during the 12th annual Barstool Open, a fundraiser for River-Cade, at 18 different bars along Fourth St. on Oct. 31. Be sure to wear a costume because it is Halloween. Plus put on mask because of, you known, COVID-19.

More important, it gives winners the bragging rights of being masters of the mini golf circuit. To the victors go the traveling trophies for the "most creative hole," the "most fun hole" and for being the bar that preregisters the most team. 

Which reminds us, all teams are encouraged to preregister at any of the participating bars or at Buffalo Alice, 1022 Fourth St., between 11 a.m. - noon, Oct. 31.

Claeys said this year's Barstool Open is, arguably, more important than ever.

"No types of business suffered during the pandemic than bars and restaurants," he said. "Maybe, the Barstool Open will be the nudge people need to get back down to Fourth Street."

Phil Claeys Barstool Open

Phil Claeys, organizer of the Barstool Open, says, "Come prepared to have a wonderful time and put on your golf swag."

Well, as long as we can still trash talk the competition in a social distance sort of way, right?

"Yes, you can," Claeys said.

Sign us up, please!

In fact, we can't think of a better way to spend Halloween Day than with a bunch of putt-putt golf ghouls.

Don't be scared! Barstool Open is back!

The 12th annual River-Cade Barstool Open is pretty self-explanatory. Play one hole of mini golf at one Fourth St. bar and, then, move on to the next. 

Easy-peasy, huh? Plus you can justify hanging out at bars that you're exercising your athletic prowess for a good cause. Remember, it is a River-Cade fundraiser, after all.

Teams of fours can compete for $50 per team by signing up between 11 a.m. - noon, Oct. 31.

Here are the participating bars:

Bergie's, 201 Fourth St.

Crash Boom Bang Whiskey Hole, 213 Fourth St. 

Work & Church Booze Parlor, 215 Fourth St.

Bodega 401, 401 Pearl St.

Blue Ribbon Tap, 415 Pearl St. 

Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

1008 Key Club, 1008 Fourth St.

Roxx & Rails, 1010 Fourth St.

Buffalo Alice, 1022 Fourth St.

M's on 4th, 1021 Fourth St.

Soho's, 1024 Fourth St.

Diving Elk, 1101 Fourth St.

Rebos, 1107 Fourth St.

Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St.

Teasers, 1127 Fourth St.

The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

Firehouse Bar, 1211 Fifth St.

Doxx, 1219 Fifth St.

