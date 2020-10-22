Barstool Open steps up to the tee for its 12th year

COVID-19 has put the kibosh on so many local activities.
Awesome Biker Night? Vroom-vroom-screech! ArtSplash? Um ... Art who? Saturday in the Park? Sorry, let's pretend next year is year 30, shall we?
Even though event coordinator Phil Claeys had to put the breaks on the Port of River-Cade Parade, as well as the Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance Fest, he refused to put off the 12th annual River-Cade Barstool Open off until 2021.
After all, it was an event he had started with his son -- and former Weekender editor -- Jesse Claeys.
Normally held every May, this year's Barstool Open will tee off at noon at 18 different bars on Fourth Street between Water Street and Floyd Boulevard.
"To be honest, Barstool Open was the only River-Cade event we could host that would meet with social distancing requirements," Claeys said. "Teams of four golfers go from bar to bar, so there wouldn't be any crowds."
Plus All Hallows Eve seems like a nice time for participants to play dress up.
"Ever since Day One, we've given a special prize to the most creatively dressed team," Claeys said. "Now, folks will have an extra incentive to be a bit freaky."
Having said that, masks are required! Cool, can we come as Zorro? Sorry, masks must cover your nose and mouth. Damn you, coronavirus!
As always, the Barstool Open is a fundraiser for other River-Cade events and the cost is $50 per team.
More important, it gives winners the bragging rights of being masters of the mini golf circuit. To the victors go the traveling trophies for the "most creative hole," the "most fun hole" and for being the bar that preregisters the most team.
Which reminds us, all teams are encouraged to preregister at any of the participating bars or at Buffalo Alice, 1022 Fourth St., between 11 a.m. - noon, Oct. 31.
Claeys said this year's Barstool Open is, arguably, more important than ever.
"No types of business suffered during the pandemic than bars and restaurants," he said. "Maybe, the Barstool Open will be the nudge people need to get back down to Fourth Street."
Well, as long as we can still trash talk the competition in a social distance sort of way, right?
"Yes, you can," Claeys said.
Sign us up, please!
In fact, we can't think of a better way to spend Halloween Day than with a bunch of putt-putt golf ghouls.
