Barstool Open steps up to the tee for its 12th year

COVID-19 has put the kibosh on so many local activities.

Awesome Biker Night? Vroom-vroom-screech! ArtSplash? Um ... Art who? Saturday in the Park? Sorry, let's pretend next year is year 30, shall we?

Even though event coordinator Phil Claeys had to put the breaks on the Port of River-Cade Parade, as well as the Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance Fest, he refused to put off the 12th annual River-Cade Barstool Open off until 2021.

After all, it was an event he had started with his son -- and former Weekender editor -- Jesse Claeys.

Normally held every May, this year's Barstool Open will tee off at noon at 18 different bars on Fourth Street between Water Street and Floyd Boulevard.

"To be honest, Barstool Open was the only River-Cade event we could host that would meet with social distancing requirements," Claeys said. "Teams of four golfers go from bar to bar, so there wouldn't be any crowds."

Plus All Hallows Eve seems like a nice time for participants to play dress up.

"Ever since Day One, we've given a special prize to the most creatively dressed team," Claeys said. "Now, folks will have an extra incentive to be a bit freaky."