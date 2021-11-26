Bob Saget to bring standup act for two performances at Hard Rock's Anthem

Bob Saget, a Grammy-nominated standup comedian and actor from the long-running sitcom "Full House," will be at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. on March 5, 2022.
Saget, who has also hosted TV's "America's Funniest Home videos" and wrote The New York Times bestseller "DIRTY DADDY: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comic," is starring in two performances at Anthem, for mature audiences only.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday at the Rock Shop or hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.
All Anthem events are for audiences, age 21 and older.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
