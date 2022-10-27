Briar Cliff is now the Halloween destination for chainsaw demons and clowns who go bump in the night

Do the sleeves of a straitjacket go on the front or do they go in back?

This was the question facing Briar Cliff University (BCU) student Christian Vietor as he put on the restrictive wardrobe that came emblazoned with the words “County Asylum” on it.

Straitjackets on college campuses? Exams must be pretty brutal, right?

Well, no. Vietor, who is also wearing a “Pennywise the Clown” mask, is one of the students participating in BCU’s Haunted Tunnels, an annual Halloween event which dates back nearly 30 years.

“Actually, we can’t pinpoint the actual start date of the Haunted Tunnels,” BCU residence coordinator Ashley Pawlowski explained. “But we do know it was around in the early-to-mid ‘90s.”

Every Halloween since then, the underground tunnel, which normally allow dorm-dwelling students to escape harsh winter weather, is turned into a terrifying obstacle course, filled with things that go bump in the night.

Beginning Thursday and running through Monday, the tunnels will be open for people brave enough – or foolhardy enough – to experience some frightful fun at BCU’s Heelan Hall.

Family friendly tours will run from 6 to 7 p.m., each night, while unadulterated anguish will take place from 7 to 9 p.m.

All of the proceeds will be split among student organizations as well as for a BCU Christmas Party for People with Disabilities.

“Each year, we try to up the ante with more frights, more scary rooms and more scary people jumping out at you in the dark,” Pawlowski said. “This year, we’re focusing on scary movies from the present to the past.”

Which is good news for BCU student Kylee Lukes, who considers herself a devotee of sinister cinema.

“I love scary movies and I can’t wait to see that new ‘Smile’ film which just opened,” she said. “It looks super-creepy.”

Perhaps, the film will give Lukes a few tips on how to be horrifying as an official “scare-er” in the Haunted Tunnels.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are,” she said. “People will always get a kick out of being scared.”

That’s especially true since many fear the tunnels may actually be haunted by some malevolent spirits.

“I haven’t personally experienced anything out of the ordinary,” Pawlowski said. “But I have heard some rumors.”

Oh, c’mon. How gullible does she think we are? We’re not afraid to go through the tunnels. Wait, is it our imagination or are we being followed by a chainsaw-wielding demon?

No, it is simply BCU student Cayden Werner, who is cosplaying as a demonic Bob Vila for the Haunted Tunnels.

“I think most college kids like Halloween and it’s a kick getting a chance to play dress-up,” he said.

Maybe yes and maybe no. We do know that Werner was getting major heebie-jeebies from Jarmier Blunt, who was getting into character as an ominous, porcelain-faced clown.

“That is really scary, man,” Werner said as Blunt cocked his head to one side and stood on his knees in BCU’s darkened tunnels.

But believe it or not, Blunt insists he never watches horror flicks.

“If I had the choice between watching Halloween movies and Christmas movies, I’d choose Christmas moves every time,” he said.

Pawlowski nodded her head in agreement.

“I scare way too easily,” she said. “They’ve tried to enlist me as one of the scare-ers in the past but I much prefer organizing the Haunted Tunnels than being in the middle of the action.”

Then, maybe Pawlowski should have a chat with Lukes, who said being an All Hallows ghoul does have a bright side.

“If you’re having a hard day, you can get rid of a bit of aggression,” she suggested.

Yet for Pawlowski, Briar Cliff’s Haunted Tunnels is just one more way that the university is reaching out into the community.

“For some people, our Haunted Tunnels have become an annual tradition,” she said. “We’re happy to have them on campus.”

And who knows? They might even be able to see a straitjacketed Pennywise or frightened by a chainsaw maniac.