Castle Pub goes 'Medieval' with Super Bowl Eats

Make no mistake about it, Super Bowl is as much about stuffing your face as it is about rich dudes tackling one another on the boob tube.

Indeed, Super Bowl Sunday is second biggest food "holiday," next to Thanksgiving, in the United States.

That's understandable since the Super Bowl represents America's No. 1 at-home event of the year. Yup, it surpassed at-home New Year's Eve parties years ago.

Unlike other holidays, Super Bowl Sunday is one of the busiest days for takeout food. In fact, one out of seven Americans will be be calling in orders on Sunday.

"At many place, there's a restaurant section and a bar section," Torres explained. "At Castle Pub, we have no separation. We're just one big room. That adds to the party atmosphere."

COME FOR THE 'NAKED' NACHOS, STAY FOR BODACIOUS BURGERS

If Torres is the one who lords over the Castle's dining room, Kiali Gatto is the queen of the restaurant's kitchen.

With more than a decade of culinary experience under her belt, Gatto is slowly reinventing the sports bar's food offerings.

So, what is her newest creation? Giving an East Coast Classic sandwich some Lone Star State panache.