Comic Leanne Morgan to show the funny side of family life at Orpheum show

"Sweetie," "Darlin'" and "Angel."

Those are the names standup comedian Leanne Morgan called me during a 30-minute phone interview.

While it was easy to lose track but descriptive phrases like "sweet angel" and "honey darlin'" may have also cropped up in our conversation.

"I'm a country girl," Morgan explained. "We all talk like this where I come from.

Although Morgan currently resides in San Antonio, she was raised in a small town right on the Kentucky-Tennessee border near the beautiful Appalachian Mountains.

With more than 22 years in comedy under her belt, she will be bringing her "Big Panty Tour" to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 7 p.m. Saturday.

"I'll have on big panties, and I suggest you do, too," Morgan said, before adding. "Oh, people in little panties are welcome as well."

Even as a child, she wanted to become a comedian.

"Everybody in my family was funny," Morgan explained. "My grandparents were funny and my dad was a natural storyteller."

Actually it was Morgan's mom who allowed her to skip kindergarten to stay home and watch "Hollywood Squares" and "Match Game" on TV.

"Guess my early comedic influences were family as well as Paul Lynde and Charles Nelson Reilly," she offered with a laugh.

Although she grew up in the very small town of Adams, Tennessee, Morgan said it was within driving distance of Nashville.

"Dad would take me to the old Service Merchandise store in Henderson, Tennessee," she recalled. "There, we saw Barbara Mandrell and Porter Waggoner waiting in line just like regular people."

It was then and there that Morgan said she was smitten by the show biz bug.

Yet the prospect of moving to Los Angeles was too daunting. Instead, she went to college, got married and started raising a family.

"It was after my son was born that I needed a little extra spending money," Morgan said. "My baby was fine but I wanted to tuck a bit away in case I wanted to splurge at TJ Maxx."

In order to secure some "TJ Maxx" money, she began selling jewelry at home parties.

"I was supposed to talk up the jewelry," Morgan said. "Instead, I talked about breastfeeding, hemorrhoids and being a mom. You know, all of the important topics in life."

Apparently, Morgan's approach worked with her customers as well as for the jewelry company.

"I began speaking at big sales rallies," she explained. "It was there that people began telling me to do standup."

With a husband, a son and, now, two daughters, Morgan began working the comedy circuit.

Discussing everything from being a wife, a mom and a Weight Watchers dropout, her brand of homespun humor soon attracted the attention of Hollywood heavy hitters.

"I've had development deals for sitcoms with ABC, Warner Brothers and TVLand," Morgan explained. "None of them panned out, which may have been a blessing in disguise."

While she admired the small screen success of standups like Roseanne Barr, Ray Romano and Jim Gaffigan, she preferred raising her family away from the spotlight.

"I got to have a career on my own terms," Morgan explained. "I was very lucky."

Indeed, with all of her kids grown, Morgan and her husband now dote on their 2-year-old grandson.

That is whenever she isn't on her "Big Panty Tour."

"I'm home during the week and play great historic theaters on the weekends," Morgan said. "That's fun."

Plus she has been growing her fan base in other ways.

Morgan has garnered more than 1.5 million followers across social media and her "So Yummy" stand-up special has reached more than 50 million views on YouTube.

"If a person has an accent, they think it's only for Southern people," she said. "Or if you talk about being a mom, it only appeals to other women."

"I think my comedy can be relatable to all types of people," Morgan added.

Regardless of a person's panty size.