Creating his own American dream, Sioux City native reflects on life as a 'restaurant kid'

Nearly a year ago, Tran's parents decided to sell Da Kao while settling into semi-retirement.

Tran admitted he didn't know how to feel when his mom told him the news.

"Da Kao was the very reason my family was able to live and succeed and thrive in this country," he said. "It was also the reason why my family fought and didn't speak to one another for months on end."

Indeed, the restaurant gave Tran with the work ethic, the confidence and the pride to pursue his own version of the American dream.

Alas, it wasn't the same dream his family worked so hard to achieve.

Walking into Da Kao when it was changing ownership was an eye-opener.

Here was the spot that Tran's uncle accidentally dropped pho when he was 4 years old. This was also the spot where he and his family alternately learned to love and hate one another.

Then Tran passed by the table that he had used for sketching and dreaming and writing the Great American Novel so many years before.

This table was now occupied by the daughter of the new owner. Yes, she was, now, a new "restaurant kid."