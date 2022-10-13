Creative couture with an artistic edge on the runway at the Sound & Style Fashion Show

Dressed entirely in pink, Melissa Gillette was able to wave a feathered fan with considerable aplomb.

That’s because the 23-year-old Sioux City woman has worked as a fashion model since she was a teenager.

“Confidence is key to being a model,” Gillette explained. “Even if you make a mistake, you can pretend it was deliberate.”

Chances are good that she will be making all the right moves on the catwalk at the Sound & Style Fashion Festival, taking place at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the historic Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, 820 Nebraska St.

A fundraiser for the Sioux City Conservatory of Music, the fashion fest will feature several pop-up shops, a fashion show and music provided by the legendary punk rock band T.S.O.L. headed up by Ron Emory, who founded the music conservatory with his wife Gia Emory.

“From Elvis Presley to David Bowie to Prince, there has always been a connection between the music world and the world of fashion,” Gia Emory said. “The way they looked was as memorable as the way they sounded.”

“Fashion, as well as music, reflects how we want the world to view us,” she continued.

Indeed, Gia Emory knows a thing or two about red carpet couture. For many years, she was a West Coast stylist for such fashionable females as Britney Spears and Priscilla Presley.

While the fashion show will showcase runway-worthy works by designers from California, Minneapolis and Omaha, Sound & Style’s real stars may be the local fashionistas whose duds have been curated especially for this hip catwalk.

Chloie Roupe, an East High School junior, will be among the young designers in the spotlight.

Describing her style as being both retro and futuristic at the same time, Roupe cites singer Lady Gaga, designer Betsy Johnson and her own grandmother as fashion inspiration.

“My grandma taught me how to sew,” she explained. “I’ve been experimenting with fashion ever since.”

Apparently, Roupe has been finding a lot of fabric from thrift store bins.

So has Alexis Valdovinos, who designs creative crop tops with his sister Karla Valdovinos as well as Gia Emory’s daughter Grace Emory.

“Vintage clothing is popular nowadays,” Alexis Valdovinos said. “And the best and cheapest place for retro patterns and material is at the charity stores.”

Not only will such old-is-new-again looks make you look trendy, it is also a great way to “upcycle.”

“’Upcycling’ is just a term that means you’re giving new like or new meaning to clothing that would ordinarily be thrown away,” Alexis Valdovinos said. “Clothing from the 1990s and the early 2000s are especially popular.”

But if you ask designer Aziel Watts, vintage clothing from as early as World War II is even cooler.

“The military look really looks good in fashion,” he said.

Gia Emory is just happy that her designers are going green when it comes to recycling fashion.

“I’ve always said the best way to save the world is to buy vintage,” she said. “I’m glad my Sound & Style designers are taking that to heart.”

To be fair, so are many of Emory’s models.

“I love vintage looks because they look classy,” Gillette, who is an artist when she isn’t modeling clothes, explained.

One piece of clothing that she won’t purchase second-hand is footwear.

“The first time I wore high heels was when I went shoe shopping with my mom at JCPenney when I was in middle school,” Gillette remembered. “I could barely walk in them and mom made me take off.”

Like Gillette, model Grace Granquist’s first high heel experience was during middle school.

“I learned to love high heels,” Granquist said, somewhat surprisingly since she was modeling an Arabia Nights-inspired outfit in bare feet.

Another difference between Granquist and fellow model Gillette is in the latter’s choice of occupation.

“When I’m not modeling clothes, I’m making deliveries for UPS,” she said. “You can’t beat them for their benefits.”

However, Granquist will be runway-ready as part of the Sound & Style fashion show.

“I’ll be dressed in a outfit that looks like it right out of the movies,” she said. “Plus the show will be at (the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple) which also looks like it is out of the movies.”