Dakota-Thurston County Fair downsizes, but still offers fun

Grandstand events will continue and 4-H and Open Class shows will be held in the expo building.

For the livestock shows, class sizes will be reduced to limit the number of entrants in the ring. Bousquet said they'll separate animals based on family groups.

"All of our barns are open to the public," Bousquet. "Everyone can walk through and see the animals."

Bousquet encourages people to ask questions to the youth in 4-H or have the 4-H youth reach out to people and educate them about their animals.

"Luckily, we are blessed to have this huge fairgrounds and large grandstand so we can spread people out," Bousquet said. "If we do get a large crowd -- which hopefully we do -- we have plenty of space."

Bousquet said the fair board wanted to have the fair for the youth so they could showcase their animals or show off the projects they been working on.

Bousquet said they wanted to provide FFA (Future Farmers of America) and 4-H members a place to come to.

In order for these events to happen, the board is working with the extension staff to make sure everyone is practicing good hygiene, sanitization and social distancing.