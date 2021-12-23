Despite warm-for-December weather, Cone Park preps for the season

By the time you read this, Cone Park will either have plenty of the white stuff for sledders and tubers wanting to play in the snow.

Or, perhaps, it won't.

"Actually, it could go either way," Sioux City recreation supervisor John Byrnes explained. "We've targeted Thursday as our opening day, since school kids will be on their holiday break by then. But we're always at the mercy of the weather."

Specifically, Siouxland's warmer-than-normal December has kept Byrnes and his crews guessing what will happen on a day-to-day basis.

For instance, Dec. 15's daytime high in the low 70s gave way to heavy northerly breezes that dropped the temps down to a chilly 20-something degree high on Dec. 18.

Before you say brrrr, remember this is ideal snowmaking weather.

"Outdoor temperatures can't be any higher than 26 or 27 degrees in order for us to run our snowmaking guns," Byrnes said.

Actually, snowmaking began at 3800 Line Drive park on Dec. 5. While the 700-foot main hill currently has about two feet of snow.

Byrnes said between 25-to-30 feet is needed at its base to slow down tubers.

Once the snow is there, it will stick around for a while.

"I've become surprisingly knowledgeable about the melting rate of snow," Byrnes explained. "Warm weather will impact our hill, but it's not as bad as you think.

"When you're driving around in May, you can still see snow piles in parking lots," he continued. "Same principles apply here. We keep our snow piled high knowing that temps will fluctuate. That way, it will have a minimal impact on what we lose on the hill."

According to Byrnes, the Christmas holidays are often a make-or-break time when it comes to revenue.

"For the past couple of years, we've been able to squeak by and open the tubing hill by Christmas break," he said. "If we can't, we lose those few weeks when kids are out of school and parents want 'em out of the house."

Awarded the "outstanding attraction" honor from the Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa in 2019, Cone Park has its main hill plus a shorter, Blue Bunny hill.

For people who neither tube nor sled, Cone Park also has a 5,400-square-foot ice skating rink and a two-mile trial loop that goes from Cone Park to the adjacent Sertoma Park.

More sensible people -- at least in the opinion of the Weekender -- may prefer the Cone Park Lodge, which seats up to 80 guests, two humongous flat screen TVs, food, drinks and, get this, panoramic views of the great outdoors.

See, you get to experience the beauty of Cone Park without, you know, freezing your butt off.

However, Byrnes said that many people aren't aware that Cone Park is open year-round.

"We have splash pads and a trail that is perfect for walkers, hikers and runners," he said. "We will soon have a mountain bike trail which will incorporate jumps, berms, you name it."

Despite that, Byrnes like Cone Park best when it is frigid.

"There is something exhilarating about the cold air hitting your face as you race down our hill," he said. "It really is cool."

Even though it is now in its fifth winter, Cone Park still has residents who haven't been there, Byrnes said.

"No matter how much time you spend here, I guarantee you'll have a blast," he said.

But can Byrnes guarantee Cone Park will be open during the winter break?

Well, it is beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.

