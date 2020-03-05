East High School robotics team discovers A.I. athleticism

Founded by inventor Dean Kamen in 1989, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST for short, of course) gave middle school and high school kids the chance to develop the "muscle between their ears," which giving them experiences that may impact their future.

Conceived as "sports for the mind," students get to use real world application of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) concepts in an atmosphere that encourages team building, entrepreneurship and sportsmanship.

That's what the kids get out of it. What about you and me? Well, we see some super-bright kids build cool-looking robot-on-wheels, run them through a series of challenges on makeshift course while working the controls of a juiced-up joystick.

MEET TEAM EPSILON

Perhaps the secret weapon on Team Epsilon was its head engineer Noah Sewalson.

"Noah is a tinkerer who is always trying to make stuff better," Miller explained. "His dad is something of a 'gearhead' and so is Noah."

A more accurate term for Noah might be "veteran," since the 10th-grader began working with robotics as a middle schooler.