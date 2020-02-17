Grab your cardboard sled and glide down Cone Park

Well, the annual event was held whenever there was enough snow on the ground to justify sledding. The event was canceled periodically due to lack of snow.

That will never be the case at Cone Park, the Homemade Cardboard Sled Race's home since 2018. After all, the city-owned, 700-foot tubing hill has its own snow-making equipment.

"Cone Park and the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department has embraced the event as I always hoped it would," Claeys said. "It has been a perfect partnership."

This is certainly the case since the Siouxland District Health Department was selected as one of the eight communities in the United States to pilot the "Move Your Way" campaign, earlier in February.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services created the campaign to promote the second edition of the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.

"'Move Your Way' guidelines including helping people understand how much physical activity they need to be healthy and how to fit it in their daily lives," Cone Park on-site manager John Byrnes said. "Luckily, we had the Cardboard Sled Race. We decided to just add onto the event, making it a full afternoon of family-friendly entertainment."