Hard Rock's Missy Rarrat is latest 'Siouxlebrity' to be roasted at ribald benefit show

What's scarier: being a roaster or being a roastee?
Ask Missy Rarrat -- the latest "Siouxlebrity" to inspire a no-holds-barred comedy roast -- and the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino "vibe manager" will tell you that she is planning an all-out assault on a dais of Friar Club wannabes.
"That's the fun thing about roasts," Rarrat explained. "You get to attack your fellow attackers."
"And let me tell you, I am an equal opportunity insulter," she said.
Doors will open for the Siouxlebrity Roast of Missy Rarrat at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., with comic Britton Hacke handling the emceeing duties. The show begins at 8 p.m.
TRADING BARBS FOR A GOOD CAUSE
"We wanted the roast to be a time when all of Missy's closest friends as well as many local comedians unite in order to destroy her," Hacke said. "Um ... destroy her for a good cause, I mean."
"Yeah, don't forget you'll be dragging my name through the mud for a good reason," Rarrat said, rolling her eyes. "There's a real purpose behind the jokes."
Indeed, proceeds from the roast as well as commemorative posters and DVD sales will benefit Jamie Lundquist, a Hard Rock Hotel & Casino entertainment administrator whose family has experienced illnesses and mounting medical bills.
At first, Rarrat thought the roast should raise money for the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, which her mom Cindy Rarrat has operated for years.
"Jamie's mom (Robin Ford) needs a new kidney and when we realized how quickly those medical bills were adding up, we had to do something big for the family," Rarrat said.
INSULTING THE PEOPLE WE LOVE?
Still, Rarrat will be joining an exclusive club as a "Siouxlebrity" roastee. Previous recipients have included present and former bar owners like Mick Gamet, Mac Dolan and Kelly Quinn as well as Internet talk show host Darin Foster.
Let's see, there has been a dude and a dude and a dude and, of course, one more dude.
"Missy will be the first female to be roasted," Hacke said. "Or, at least, the rumor on the street is that Missy is a female."
Is there any chance that roasters will go easy on Rarrat due to her gender.
"Absolutely not," Hacke said without hesitation. "People who know Missy well know there is so much material to work with. For people who may not know Missy personally, my advice is just to make s--t up."
Which is OK by Rarrat, who seems to have a pretty thick skin. After all, she needs a thick skin in order to fend off the wisecracks that come when people learn what she does for a living.
WHAT DOES A 'VIBE MANAGER' DO, ANYWAY?
"My official title is 'vibe manager' for Hard Rock and I hate it," Rarrat admitted.
Essentially, she acts as both a booking manager and a liaison for every act that performs at Anthem or inside Battery Park.
"I don't even tell people that much about my job," Rarrat said with a laugh. "When they ask what I do at Hard Rock, I say I empty ashtrays and leave it at that."
In reality, she has plenty of stories to tell about such A-listers as Post Malone, Kesha and Willie Nelson.
These top-drawer entertainers can't get enough of Rarrat or her Bermese Mountain dog Abe, who has become an unofficial, behind-the-scenes mascot.
And how many of these pieces of insider info will be unveiled at Rarrat's roasting? Probably none at all.
A COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST ... ON STAGE AT THE MARQUEE!
According to Hacke, that is by design.
"Anyone who has seen a Comedy Central Roast will notice we use the same format," he said. "The roastee will be on stage at all time as will the roasters."
"That means Missy can hurl insults at any time," Hacke said. "If I do a bad joke, she can smoke me right there."
"Britton is very easy to make fun of," Rarrat said. "I mean, just look at him."
SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE ... INCLUDING THE 'HEE-HAW' CROWD
Even though the dais will be made up of such funny folks as Hacke, Drake Strong, Had Matter, Miranda Vint, Nathan Hults and former Weekender writer Ari Lebowitz, the show will also feature musical performances by Evandale in addition to local performers like Ben Grillet and Dane Louis.
"The show will have broad appeal since Ben will bring his usual 'Hee-Haw' country crowd, I guess," Rarrat said.
However, Hacke said comedy roasts are just what people need in troubled times.
"We live in crazy times when there isn't always much to laugh at," he said. "That's when we get to laugh at ourselves."
PAYING TRIBUTE TO ALL OF THE HARD-WORKING 'ROAD DOGS'
This is fine by Rarrat, who is going into the "Siouxlebrity" roast not as one of Hard Rock's "suits."
"No way," she said. "I won't be representing Hard Rock. Instead, I'll just be me, one of the 'road dogs' who make the wheels turn."
"But we can still make fun of Hard Rock, right?" Hacke asked.
"You can make fun of anything that crosses your mind," Rarrat said without missing a beat.
Well, what's good for the goose is good for the gander, right? Or should we say, what's good for the roaster is also good for the roastee?
"Oh, I take an insult alright," Rarrat said. "I can also hurl a pretty good insult myself."