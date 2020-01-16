Hard Rock's Missy Rarrat is latest 'Siouxlebrity' to be roasted at ribald benefit show

At first, Rarrat thought the roast should raise money for the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, which her mom Cindy Rarrat has operated for years.

"Jamie's mom (Robin Ford) needs a new kidney and when we realized how quickly those medical bills were adding up, we had to do something big for the family," Rarrat said.

INSULTING THE PEOPLE WE LOVE?

Still, Rarrat will be joining an exclusive club as a "Siouxlebrity" roastee. Previous recipients have included present and former bar owners like Mick Gamet, Mac Dolan and Kelly Quinn as well as Internet talk show host Darin Foster.

Let's see, there has been a dude and a dude and a dude and, of course, one more dude.

"Missy will be the first female to be roasted," Hacke said. "Or, at least, the rumor on the street is that Missy is a female."

Is there any chance that roasters will go easy on Rarrat due to her gender.

"Absolutely not," Hacke said without hesitation. "People who know Missy well know there is so much material to work with. For people who may not know Missy personally, my advice is just to make s--t up."