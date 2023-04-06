As soon as you walk into the newly renovated RE/MAX City Centre, you'll be greeted by a vision of downtown Sioux City's illustrious past.
That's because a rendering of the former Riviera Theatre (circa 1969) is prominently displayed in the entryway of the 712 Fourth St. multipurpose facility.
"This building was designed by a famous architect from New York who was responsible for 200 other movie theaters, across the United States, in the '60s and '70s," developer Jeff Carlson said inside the building. "Seeing a movie at the Riviera was supposed to be a big deal. You can probably tell since the ladies in the rendering are wearing dresses and the men are in suits."
REIMAGINING AN ICONIC DOWNTOWN BUILDING
A lot of things had changed at the Riviera over the years. In 2002, it became a second-run movie theater, known as the Riviera 4, before closing permanently in 2016. Two years later, an adjacent property owner purchase the building, leasing the space for a nightclub.
People are also reading…
When Carlson, his wife Rachel and their business partners Aaron Jones, of Okoboji, Iowa; and James Stapleton and Joshua Johnston, both of Omaha, purchased the iconic building on the corner of Fourth and Jackson streets nearly two years ago, it was underutilized while showing none of its former grandeur.
WHERE COMMERCE AND COMMUNITY MERGE
This all changed when the building's exterior was repainted, its interior was demolished and FEH Designs, a Sioux City-based architectural, structural engineering and interior design firm, was hired to create a brand-new space inside the venerable building.
"We wanted to bring the Riviera back to its former glory while reimagining the space," Carlson explained. "Since the building is located, essentially, in the middle of downtown, we wanted it to represent a new hub for commerce, entertaining and socializing."
Carlson also wanted it to house RE/MAX Experience, the full-service real estate brokerage business he owned with Rachel.
The Carlson Group with RE/MAX (which includes the Carlsons as well as agents Ashley Divis and Colby Seuntjens) was recently voted Siouxland's Choice for Best Real Estate Team by readers of the Weekender and Sioux City Journal.
FINISHING PHASE ONE
"We are grateful for that acknowledgement," Carlson said. "Our team brings a ton of energy and professionalism to our market. We have the experience to assist out clients in reaching their real estate goals and dreams."
From 4 to 6 p.m. April 28, the public will see the first phase of the new City Centre.
"The RE/MAX Experience office is complete and so is the front reception area, the lounge, a sitting area as well as the bar," Carlson said.
Perhaps, the most prominent piece of City Centre's first phase is the reintroduction of theater space.
"This is where generations of Sioux Cityans saw their favorite movies," Carlson said, showing off a theater bay which includes a stage, a fixed screen and projection system as well as seating for more than 100 people.
The theater space also has the original Riviera signage in big block letters along its walls.
"I bet seeing the name Riviera in big, bold lettering will bring back a lot of memories," Carlson said.
In fact, the theater has already been in use for such things as real estate symposiums and entrepreneurial meetings. In the coming weeks, a children's dance recital will utilize the former movie theater's stage.
GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY
Which is very important to Carlson, who wants City Centre to give back to the community.
"We work with several nonprofit organizations," he said. "Whether it is the Children's Miracle Network, Big Brothers Big Sisters or Girls Inc., we want to be a positive force in the community."
A NEW HUB FOR DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY
Indeed, that community spirit is reflected in the name of the facility.
"It is a City Centre because it is where the world of commerce and entertainment can coexist," Carlson said. "We can be a business hub during the day and an entertainment destination after 5 p.m."
That will especially true with phase two of the City Centre, which will occur throughout the summer and fall.
Among the anticipated businesses may in a taproom, a restaurant as well as "Showcase 712," which Carlson describes as a "year-round home show."
In the end, he wants City Centre to change the landscape of downtown.
"I want it to reflect the future of Sioux City while paying tribute to the community's past," Carlson said.