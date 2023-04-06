WHAT: RE/MAX EXPERIENCE and the RE/MAX City Centre grand opening

An agent of change!

The real estate field is a where a person needs decade of experience to make a difference, right?

Wrong, RE/MAX EXPERIENCE's Ashley Divis was voted Siouxland's Choice for Best Real Estate Agent during her first year on the job.

"I owe it to my clients because they are the best," the Sioux City woman, who was previously in the dental industry, said.

Divis said it was her personal approach that landed her at the top.

"To me, every transaction is different and every client becomes like family to me," she said.

Plus Divis said she is enjoying RE/MAX EXPERIENCE's new office space at City Centre.

"I remember watching movies here when it was the Rivera," she said. "They got rid of the (infamous) Rivera's sticky floors. I'm happy about that."