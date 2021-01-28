How a sport with a weird name gained popularity in Siouxland during a pandemic

A GHERKIN OF A GAME

Are you a bit green about how to play the game?

Normally, it is played by two teams, typically two people each, who send a pickleball across a court, separated by a low net. The first side scoring 11 points, leading by at least two points, wins.

The relative ease of the sport makes it adaptable for players, both young and old, according to VanTuyl.

"We've had players in elementary school as well as players well into their 80s," he said. "One of our most dedicated Siouxland Pickleball Association members is a gentleman who happens to be 86 years old."

While anyone can master pickleball, VanTuyl acknowledged that racket sport players may have an easier "in."

"A lot of former tennis players and racquetball players graduate to pickleball as they get older," he said. "Pickleball is more leisurely."

CHANGING (CU)CUMBERSOME STEREOTYPES

Let's face facts. This is a sport that does skew toward an older demo. Having said that, VanTuyl, a Briar Cliff University social work student, does not fit into that category.