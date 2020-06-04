How COVID-19 made me a toilet paper snob and why I'll never look at ESPN the same way again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For nearly 20 years, I have been the Weekender's go-to guy when it came to area restaurants.

Whenever a new eatery would open, I'd be there to cover it. Whenever a place would change menu, owners or type of cuisine, it would only be a matter of time before I'd pen a write-up in this very publication.

OK, what happened to me once every restaurant closed down for COVID-19 concerns?

Well, I did what came naturally. In place of critiquing cafes, bistros and small holes-in-the-wall, I began reviewing toilet paper.

Once a critic, always a critic, right?

From the first few days of self-quarantining to now, I've been keeping a running journal of thoughts, observations and criticism relating to being stuck behind the four walls of my home.

And for the first time, gentle readers, I am sharing my insights with you.

Perhaps this will surprise no one but I'm a bit of a contrarian when it comes to toilet paper.

I never thought I was picky when it came to bathroom tissue. I was a Charmin man in large part because that's what my family always bought.