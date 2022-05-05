Hunting for architectural treasure in downtown's oldest neighborhood

Nearly 136 years ago, a fiery anti-liquor preacher, the Rev. George C. Haddock, was shot to death on the corner of Third and Water streets.

Eyewitnesses to the crime say it was Bodega bar owner John Arensdorf who pulled the trigger.

So, did the businessman-turned-gunman pay ever for his crime? Maybe, in a roundabout way.

Brought to trial twice and acquitted each time, Arensdorf reputedly celebrated his legal victories by going out drinking with the juries and picking up the tab.

What's the moral of this story? Back in the day, Sioux City was a raucous riverfront town and the area between Pearl and Water streets were considered downtown's main drag.

"Up until 1880, Sioux City's existence centered around the Missouri River and Pearl Street was essentially our main street," Sioux City Public Museum archives manager Tom Munson explained. "Eventually, the railroad surpassed the river's importance to the economy and businesses began expanding north down Fourth Street."

However, Pearl Street from around Third to Eighth Street has a rich history as well as some of Sioux City's earliest architecture.

This is why the Sioux City Historic Preservation will host several events between May 14 - 20, exploring the Historic Pearl District, which organizers call "Sioux City's Next Historic Gem."

At 4 p.m. May 16, Mayor Bob Scott and the City Council will officially announce the kickoff, celebrating Historic Preservation Week.

Munson will be conducting a Pearl District Walking Tour at 6 p.m. May 17, beginning at Fifth and Water streets. He will also present a "History at High Noon" program at 12:05 p.m. May 19 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

But the fun really starts at the second annual Historic Pearl District Scavenger Hunt, which starts at 11 a.m. May 14 at Bodega 401, 401 Pearl St., which is on the same site as the business once owned by John Arensdorf, who was Haddock's alleged assailant.

Now, how's that for a bit of city symmetry?

"We started the Scavenger Hunt last year but it was a but under everybody's radar," Sioux City Historic Preservation's Amy Macfarlane explained. "This year, we're hoping to attract more people."

Teams of up to four people can register for the scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to noon May 14 at Bodega 401.

Once there, participants can pick up a scorecard, offering clues to distinctive architecture that may be spotted along the Historic Pearl District.

Since the area is also home to several bars and/or eateries, wannabe scavenger hunters will also receive a complimentary "Pints for Preservation" cup.

"The cups may come in handy since some Pearl Street businesses will offer specials during the scavenger hunt," said Sioux City Planning and Zoning's Larissa Carrell.

It will certainly keep you limber before the Historic Pearl District's Trivia contest, which takes place at PBR Blue Ribbon Tap, 415 Pearl St., immediately after the Scavenger Hunt.

"In addition to providing clues for the scavenger hunt, Tom Munson is also in charge of our trivia contest," Carrell explained.

"Nobody knows Sioux City like Tom," Macfarlane added. "Nobody knows the Historic Pearl District better than Tom."

Certainly, Pearl St. -- which was once home to banks, grocery stores and swanky businesses -- isn't as bustling as it was in its late 19th century heyday.

But it also currently more upscale than it was in the early part of the 20th century, when the street has a hodgepodge of businesses, including an optical shop, a bow and arrow dealership as well as an army-navy surplus store.

Today, Pearl Street has bars, restaurants, clothing shops, a yoga studio and, even, the LaunchPAD Children's Museum up the street.

"Even though the Historic Pearl District is no longer Sioux City's main street, it remains a very important part of the community's history," Munson said.

That is why Sioux City Historic Preservation is working hard to safeguard the district's cultural heritage while identifying, protecting and enhancing the area for both business and tourism.

"I think the district has a colorful past but it is also an interesting place to explore," Munson said. "It really is an historic gem of Sioux City."

