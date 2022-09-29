Huzzah, the Kingdom of Riverssance bringing back the Middle Ages to Riverside Park

Planning for this year's Gathering of the Kingdom of Riverssance, Phil Claeys prefers looking to the past.

And when we say "the past," of course, we mean back to the Middle Ages, a time when men wore tights and some grog, served by a friendly wench, was available for a mere shilling.

Riverssance, the popular two-day Renaissance Fest, will be returning to Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd., on Saturday and Sunday.

According to Claeys, the event coordinator and Riverssance's founder, it's become a passion project not only for himself but also its nearly 100 other volunteers.

"A Renaissance fair is like the ultimate street theater," he explained. "For all of us Renaissance reenactors, we get to become completely different people and Riverside Park becomes our own make-believe playground."

Claeys isn't kidding. He'll be spending Riverssance in a frock as the Fallen Friar Phil. There, he'll be joined by such festival faves as the Mud Man, Sir Robert and the Crow Sisters.

"Those characters are a big part of what makes our festival fun," he said. "People come back every year just to see them."

In fact, costuming is encouraged but not required.

"We invite everyone to visit our kingdom as a visitor," Claeys said. "We will treat them as royalty, with or without Middle Age garb."

Which is good news for people who prefer the pageantry that is Riverssance.

"Many people have seen jousting on TV or in the movies, but never in person," Claeys explained. "But at Riverssance, people can see knights on horseback colliding with one another."

"You get to hear the noise and feel the earth move," he added. "Now, that's crazy fun."

Also falling into the category of crazy fun will be magicians, musicians and a bevy of belly dancers.

"This year, we've amped up our entertainment options," Claeys said.

Still, there are some performers who are willing to entertain for the promise of bird seeds or, perhaps, a dead rodent or two.

That's right. The annual Birds of Prey show will return with plenty of high-flying athleticism.

Also returning are many of the food and drink options served throughout the fair, including at the bawdy "adult's only" Pirate's Smoker.

Well, there might be a slight change to one of Riverssance's perennial proteins.

"Because of supply chain issues, we won't be able to have the giant turkey legs," Claeys said. "Instead, we'll be serving pork chops at our Pirate's Smoker, which I actually prefer."

When Claeys came up with the concept of Riverssanace, he had never been to a Renaissance Fair before.

"I just thought it looked like it would be fun," he said, chuckling at the memory.

Over time, Riverssance -- which is part of River-Cade, Siouxland's longest-running summer festival -- is widely considered to be one of the nicest Renaissance fairs in the Midwest.

"The main thing with Riverssance is that it continues to be a party," Claeys said. "Whether it attracts thousands of people or just me and my friends, going back to the Middle Ages will always be a blast."