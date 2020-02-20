Ice racers provide spills and chills in extreme show

During a good portion of the year, Ken Remer gets set on fire in such TV series as "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D."
The rest of the time, the Wisconsin native likes to fly through a ring of fire while riding one seriously souped-up quad ATV across an indoor, ice-packed arena.
Is Remer diligent about keeping his medical insurance policy up to date? We hope so! After all, wait until you hear about his latest endeavor!
HOW LOW CAN YOU GO ... RIDING A MOTORCYCLE ON ICE!
"For the first time in Sioux City, we'll be performing what we call a 'motorcycle limbo' halftime show," Remer, who co-owns World Championship ICE Racing Series with his wife Kristi, mentioned in passing.
Um, does he mean limbo-ing as in as low can you go? That sort of limbo? Yup, you read it here first.
"Our riders are driving their motorcycle sideways in order to go below the limbo stick," Remer said. "Plus they're doing it on ice."
ICE, ICE, BABY!
World Championship ICE Racing will be returning to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Featuring the "toughest, fastest and most extreme flat track motorcycle and quad races" in the ice racing world, these guys can go from 0-to-60 mph in less than three seconds.
Pretty slick, huh?
OK, so how do these motoring maniacs stay upright on the ice? The motorcycles and ATVS come equipped with more than 2,000 razor-sharp studs in their tires, that's how!
Sorry folks, nobody will ever mistake the World Championship ICE Racing Series with the Ice Capades. That is, unless Michelle Kwan is keeping a razor-studded ATV in her garage.
SIMILAR TO DIRT TRACK SPEEDWAY RACING ... ONLY MORE SLIPPERY!
However, motorcycle ice racing isn't exactly a new phenomenon. In fact, it is an offshoot of dirt track speedway racing.
Legend has it that the first dirt track motorcycle race in New South Wales, Australia in 1923. Around 1975, a Michigan man by the name of Staten Lorenz decided dirt wasn't dangerous enough. Let's take the racing onto the ice and move it indoors!
The sport picked up speed in 1976 when speedway racer Gary Densford and his friend Bob Hetrick got the wheels rolling for what is now the World Championship ICE Racing Series.
Fast-forward another 40 years. That's when Ken and Kristi Remer purchased the long-running arena motorsports entertainment property from the Densford family.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to carry on the Densford legacy and take ICE racing to the next level," the couple said following their franchise purchase in 2016.
FROM ICE RIDER TO ICE PROMOTER
Already a racer affiliated with the World Championship ICE Racing Series for several years, Remer was a natural to carry on the sport's heritage.
A veteran stuntman whose credits included TV shows like "Chicago Fire" and movies like "The Dark Knight," he had already created such seminal show-stoppers as his famous "Ring of Fire" quad jump.
But Remer's daredevil days began when he was a kid.
"When I was growing up, I was surrounded by horses and four-wheelers and dirt bikes," the 44-year-old said.
Eventually, Remer tried his hand at rodeo bull rider as well as performing in professional water-skiing and snow skiing shows. He also raced on ice out-of-doors before moving his stunting indoors.
So, what's the biggest difference between outdoor ice racing and indoor ice racing?
"Indoor ice is perfect ice," Remer explained. "That means it is slicker and you can move a whole lot faster."
ICE RACERS: THE NEXT GENERATION
He is also excited that the show is attracting the next generation of ice-bound athletes.
"The shows are just action-packed events that come with chills, spills and thrills," Remer said. "It will keep the crowds on the edge of their seats."
This is especially true for the die-hard fans who make their way into the Pre-Race Pit Party.
Pit passes, costly $5, allow audience members a chance to meet riders a few hours before the event.
SLICK SPORTS FOR SLICK ATHLETES
"Kids love it because they'll be able to root for their favorite riders," Remer said. "The World Championship ICE Racing Series is a family friendly event and our riders are what makes the event so much fun."
Perhaps, there may be a Ken Remer in the making among the young people at the Tyson?
"You never know" he insisted.