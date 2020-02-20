Ice racers provide spills and chills in extreme show

During a good portion of the year, Ken Remer gets set on fire in such TV series as "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D."

The rest of the time, the Wisconsin native likes to fly through a ring of fire while riding one seriously souped-up quad ATV across an indoor, ice-packed arena.

Is Remer diligent about keeping his medical insurance policy up to date? We hope so! After all, wait until you hear about his latest endeavor!

HOW LOW CAN YOU GO ... RIDING A MOTORCYCLE ON ICE!

"For the first time in Sioux City, we'll be performing what we call a 'motorcycle limbo' halftime show," Remer, who co-owns World Championship ICE Racing Series with his wife Kristi, mentioned in passing.

Um, does he mean limbo-ing as in as low can you go? That sort of limbo? Yup, you read it here first.

"Our riders are driving their motorcycle sideways in order to go below the limbo stick," Remer said. "Plus they're doing it on ice."

ICE, ICE, BABY!

World Championship ICE Racing will be returning to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.