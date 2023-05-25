Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Which of the following statements are true?

1. Characterized by parades, drag shows and campy entertainment, LGBTQ Pride events are fun, positive activities that designed to increase the visibility and acceptance of people in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender queer communities.

2. Born after decades of homophobia which culminated in 1969’s Stonewall Riots, LGBTQ Pride events are educational and, at times, political by design. Modern-day Pride activities wouldn’t have earned widespread acceptance if it wasn’t for people who fought for gay liberation in the past.

If you answered both 1 and 2 are, in fact, true, congratulations, both are correct.

However, recent bills restricting LGBTQ rights in several states, the banning of some books containing LGBTQ subject matter and a possible ban of drag performances in certain areas have been on the increase.

Such battles are being fought in school boards and statehouses, as well as in the court of public opinion.

AN EXTRA DAY

All of this worries Joe McCulley, who has been organizing SUX PRIDE – which is Siouxland’s principal Pride event – since 2016.

“SUX Pride was based upon the simple value that love will always win,” he said. “The event was founded to give queer people and their allies a space to come together and celebrate one another.”

Over the past several years, the event has given drag performers, burlesque entertainers and all types of artists a safe space needed to showcase their talents.

In Sioux City, the normally two-day event – which begins with a “Pride of Fourth Street” night on June 2, a SUX Pride Diversity March, “Drag Queen Story Time,” (partnering with the Sioux City Public Library), a Lip Sync Battle and a Drag Show fundraiser at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St., throughout June 3 – has expanded to a third day.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Anthem venue will host SUX Pride’s “Drag Me to Brunch” – a fundraiser for the Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund – starting at 11 a.m. June 4.

“We are so lucky that Hard Rock stepped up to the plate by helping us out,” said McCulley, whose drag alter ego is “Martina Shakers.” “Some other companies weren’t so brave.”

ACCEPTANCE, BACKLASH

McCulley was referring to a local distributor of Anheuser-Busch, which is currently embroiled in controversy after Bud Light partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, on a beer can promotion.

"Anheuser-Busch had always been a sponsor for SUX Pride but, this year, they couldn’t because of controversy,” he said, shaking his head. “They say, ‘Let things die down a bit.’ Unfortunately, it reminds me of the bad old days.”

A Sioux City native, McCulley struggles when coming to terms with his sexuality.

“I kept my homosexuality under wraps until I moved to Colorado as an adult,” he recalled.

Even after returning to Sioux City, McCulley initially stayed in the closet.

“I was 30 before I could tell everyone I was gay,” he said. “All of the people that mattered to me accepted who I was.”

CREATING A NEW FAMILY

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for Valeo Khan-Snyder, a transgender clinical mental health counselor.

“I lost my biological family when I came out and spoke out as a transgender,” said Khan-Snyder who goes by the name Leo. “I no longer have a relationship with my birth mother, but I’ve been able to find a mother willing to accepted as a I am.”

As an openly queer and transgender social worker, Khan-Snyder is passionate about working with marginalized population while advocating for LGBTQ rights in the Iowa Statehouse.

EDUCATION IS KEY

“You want acceptance,” Khan-Snyder said. “Often times, education needs to come first.”

Which is one of the first things to take note of at 2023’s SUX Pride.

FESTIVAL FOR ALL AGES

“While we have all of the things that people love about SUX Pride, we’ve made a concerted effort to incorporate as many educational or family-friendly activities as possible,” McCulley said.

This included a dance for teenagers that will coincide with the adults-only drag show taking place at the Sioux City Convention Center, Saturday night.

That comes as a relief to Khan-Snyder, who often worked with teenagers who were questioning their identity.

Alessandra Mata always felt a bit different than other people.

“Growing up in family of brothers who loved sports, I was the one who loved theater and enjoyed singing,” Mata, who is transgender and performs in drag under the name Alessandra Jacobs, explained.

Accepted by family members, Mata has worked as a mentor and role model to both young entertainers as well as for youth who are struggling with their sexuality.

HISTORY AT HARD ROCK

At Hard Rock’s “Drag Me to Brunch,” Mata will become the only transwoman to ever produce and direct a show at the casino.

“’Drag Me to Brunch’ is also the first show that Hard Rock had ever hosted inside of their casino,” Mata said with a smile. “I don’t mean just in Sioux City. This is the first drag show at a Hard Rock casino, anywhere in the world.”

“We’re making a difference in little old Sioux City, baby,” Mata added.

McCulley can’t help but grin at Mata’s enthusiasm.

But McCulley also admitted there were times when he couldn’t go out in public with his “drag face.”

“Over the years, I’ve become identified with ‘Martina Shakers.’” he said. “Even when I’m not wearing a wig, people will come up and say, ‘Hey, Martina.’”

CAN’T GO BACKWARD

Still, McCulley worries about younger performers like Mata.

When I drive Alessandro back to her home after a show, I’ll instinctively wait until she gets into a house before I leave,” he said, somewhat glumly.

While he said the current political scene isn’t necessarily a return to the “bad old days,” McCulley prefers being safe than sorry.

“I work with local bars, restaurants, businesses, you name it,” he said. “They want to be a part of SUX Pride because the LGBTQ population is part of the community.”

Reflecting for a moment, McCulley continued: “We can’t afford to go backward. Not now, not ever.”