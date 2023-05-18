Much like “The Mighty Mo” itself, the Port of Sioux City River-Cade Festival has ebbed, flowed and evolved a lot since its inaugural year in 1964.

In fact, what was once considered a celebration of Siouxland’s connection to the Missouri River had been neglected as River-Cade – considered one of Iowa’s longest-lasting outdoor festivals – gradually moved away from the waterway.

As River-Cade prepares for its 60th year, the community-wide party is getting back to its riverfront roots, thanks to the first-ever Bluegills and Bluegrass Music Festival.

Two events to coincide with a big River-Cade summer on the morning of June 3, the 26th annual River-Cade Youth Fishing Derby and River City Anglers Casting Contest – open to kids, ages 4-12 – will take place at Bacon Creek Park, 5015 Correctionville Road.

When River-Cade event coordinator Phil Claeys conceived the idea of a free, family friendly bluegrass festival earlier this year, he was hoping to have it piggyback off the well-established fishing derby.

“The fishing derby has attracted more than 10,000 kids over the years plus we’ve had a terrific relationship with Bacon Creek, which always has plenty of Bluegills,” he explained. Why not have our Bluegills and Bluegrass Festival there later in the day?”

A debut along the riverfront that was before Claeys heard there would be an official ribbon-cutting event for the $12 million Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Redevelopment project on June 2.

The project, which includes park spaces for community gatherings, event spaces, park shelters, restrooms, basketball courts, play equipment and a dog park will fully activate the riverfront with access to Interstate 29 as well as Downtown Sioux City.

“I thought it was only fitting that a brand-new River-Cade event debut as the first thing to take place on the new riverfront,” Claeys said.

He and fellow organizers quickly rented the Anderson Dance Pavilion, while booking top-notch bluegrass talent as the Ditchwater Bullfrogs, the Haymakers, Pretend Friend and Harper & Midwest Kind to entertain from 4 - 11 p.m. June 3.

In addition to the music, the fest will also feature a beer garden, food vendors, artisans, a sunset boat parade and, at 10:30 p.m., a fireworks show.

A lifelong love affair with River-Cade

"It just seemed like fate to have River-Cade return to its Missouri River origins in time for our 60th birthday party," Claeys said.

Indeed, he has always been a big believer in fate.

A three-time stroke survivor, the 72-year-old Claeys has been a River-Cade proponent from the very start.

Legend has it that he even had his first kiss with a girl – under the carnival midway – at the inaugural River-Cade.

“She was the first of many,” Claeys recalled. “There were a lot of memories made at River-Cade.”

Colorful memories made throughout the year

To be fair, Claeys was responsible for many of those memories as the proprietor of the festival’s long-running Wild West Village.

The closing of the Wild West Village coincided with River-Cade moving the majority of it events away from the Missouri more than 30 years ago.

Since then, Claeys helped established a homemade Cardboard Sled Race, now held at Cone Park every January.

He is also the infamous Fallen Friar Phil, overseer of the Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance Fair, which is held every October in Riverside Park.

Both events, each celebrating its 20th anniversary, allowed River-Cade to expand beyond summer.

“Summertime is great,” Claeys remarked, “but River-Cade can be enjoyed year-round.”

Fallen Friar Phil: Agent of fun

That, in a nutshell, has always been Claeys’ philosophy of life.

“It frustrates me when people say there’s nothing fun to do in Sioux City,” he said, shaking his head. “I’ve made my mission to create as much fun as possible.”

And he’s not the catalyst, Claeys will happily offer his assistance.

“If you have an idea for a fun event, call me up,” he said with a smile. “I’ll help you turn that idea into a reality.”

Bluegrass on the green lawns at the dance pavilion

As city crews mowed the grass around the Anderson Dance Pavilion on an overcast May afternoon, Claeys set his gaze on the tranquil Missouri River.

“This is the prettiest and one of the most overlooked parts of Sioux City,” he said, sitting on the steps of the Anderson Dance Pavilion. “We’re hoping to change all that with the music festival.”

Claeys is hoping for a good turnout for the Bluegills and Bluegrass Music Festival. He’s doing everything to promote the free event.

“Whether we attract 5,000 people or five people, it will be a success if everyone has a good time,” he explained. “That’s the one thing I can always guarantee. A good time will be had by all.”

Celebrating a past, charting the course for the future

Claeys loves the fact that many Sioux Cityans have fond memories of past River-Cades.

Whether it is the smile contest, the River-Cade Royalty Coronation or the always well-attended River-Cade parade, the event has many generations of fans.

Yet Claeys acknowledged a return to the river – as well as a return to its roots – couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.

“I’m pleased that River-Cade is coming back to the Missouri right in time for its 60th birthday,” he said. “I can’t wait to start planning River-Cade for its 61st year.”