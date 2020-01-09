Inside Sioux City fitness spots perfect for new year workouts

While Ragen Cote, a Shake & Shedder for the past six months, enjoyed the health benefits of the program, she had an ulterior motive for being in the class.

"I get bored after following most exercise routines that I appreciate Rod constantly changing things up," she said. "As soon as I get accustomed to something, Rod will throw in something different."

NOT THE SAME OLD FITNESS ROUTINE

According to Bill Lane, this is an important key in any fitness routine.

"People like variety and they like new challenges," he said. "Nobody wants to keep on doing the same old thing."

He isn't kidding. The Long Lines Family Rec Center's climbing wall coordinator is constantly changing up the patterns taken by all of the facilities' Spider-Man wannabes.

"People like variety and they like new challenges," he said. "Nobody wants to keep on doing the same old thing."

CALLING ALL SPIDER-MAN WANNABES

But to be fair, climbing an indoor, 53-foot-tall wall or practicing your climbing techniques on a bunch of free-standing boulders is, at least for many of us, the opposite of "the same old thing."