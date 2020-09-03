It's time to pick apples -- the crop is good

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What is one of the things that scream fall? Apples. Keep up with the fall tradition of picking apples with the whole family.

Autumn Grove Orchard is ready for its eighth season of apple picking. The season runs from September through October.

Stephanie Heger, one of the owners, said they first planted apple trees in 2012. She said they opened the orchard in the fall of 2013.

Heger said she and her husband weren’t planning on doing an orchard, but they wanted to do something around their acre of land.

“I made the mistake of saying, off the cuff, ‘Well, I sell apples,’ and he went and researched everything,” Heger said. “We kind of fell into it.”

The Hegers’ plan to have an orchard took a few years to materialize. Getting the tree and preparing the land was the first step.

“Ordering a thousand trees takes longer than just to grabbing a couple at your home improvement stories,” Heger said.

While the first few years they did soft openings for the season, Heger said business has picked up over the years.