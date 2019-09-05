Well, how 'bout beer that tastes like a flower? Local beer fan Liliana Madrid was the inspiration for Frambuesa Y La Flor, which is a fruity Saison that is aged on pureed raspberries and purple hibiscus flowers sourced from a South Sioux City grocery store.
"I'm not ordinarily a Saison fan but this beer is really tasty," Winslow said.
Surprisingly, one of his favorite beers is one that can be described as a better version of a mass market beer.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Ben Sitzmann, left, and Matt Lancaster pour a bin of specialty malts into the brew kettle while making a brown ale Tuesday, at Wise I Brewing Company in Le Mars, Iowa. The two, both co-owners and brewers, expect to open in early September.
A Wise I Brewing Company Crowler sits in the taproom of the Le Mars, Iowa, brewery. The brewery will open the week of Sept. 8 and will feature 16 taps and sell beer to go in Crowler cans and growler bottles.
Ben Sitzmann pours a bag of base malt into a five-barrel brew kettle while making a brown ale as Matt Lancaster takes notes Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Wise I Brewing Company in Le Mars, Iowa. The two, both co-owners and brewers, expect to open in early September.
Tap handles are shown in a tap room under construction at Wise I Brewing Company in Le Mars, Iowa, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Brewers and co-owners Matt Lancaster and Ben Sitzmann expect to open in early September.
Wise I Brewing Company co-owner and brewer Ben Sitzmann samples some of the Le Mars, Iowa, brewery's Vienna-style lager after measuring its specific gravity Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Sitzmann and co-owner and brewer Matt Lancaster expect to open the brewery in early September.
Wise I Brewing Company co-owner and brewer Matt Lancaster takes a photo as co-owner and brewer Ben Sitzmann pours a bag of Citra hops into a fermentor at the Le Mars, Iowa, brewery Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. When the brewery opens the week of Sept. 8, it will become Iowa's 100th brewery
Brewer Ben Sitzmann, brewer and co-owner of Wise I Brewing Company, closes a valve on a fermentor before pouring in a bag of Citra hops to dry-hop the Le Mars, Iowa, brewery's Ringo Kid IPA Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. The brewery is expected to open in early September.
The Diving Elk has you covered from dark beers to Whiskey Sours, and earned a strong 4.7 stars from 206 users. Wrote one reviewer: "Excellent beer selection and the bartender was really helpful in guiding my wife to a Saisson."
In 2018, craft beer sales were a $26.7 billion industry. While overall beer sales were down one percent last year, craft beer sales were up four percent.
If you thought there seemed to be a whole lot of craft breweries opening up, you're right. There were 7,346 breweries that were operating in 2018. This number included 4,521 microbreweries; 2,594 brewpubs and 231 regional craft breweries.
Over the past year or two, Brioux City Brewery and Marto Brewing Company have opened in Sioux City. Le Mars, Iowa's Wise I Brewing is slated to opened in the Plymouth County seat as early as next month.
Winslow doesn't mind the competition. He actually thrives on it.
"Everybody works harder and tries harder when there's competition," he said. "It keeps you on your toes."
That's especially true since Winslow needs to satisfy the tastes of the beer aficionado as well as the newly converted craft beer fan.
Plus Winslow is trying to capture the 20something market with beers that contain cocoa nibs, vanilla and a host of sweet and aromatic add-ons.
"We call those our pastry stouts and they're sort of like beer smoothies," he said. "Personally, I'm not a fan but customers seem to like them a lot."
Which just goes to show there is an infinite number of beers and an infinite number of beer fans.
That's what keeps Winslow going day after day, year after year.
"People ask me if it seems like it's been four years since I opened Jackson Street Brewery," he said. "To be honest, sometimes it seems even longer thatn four years."
But that doesn't mean Winslow has lost his passion for experimentation or desire to play with flavors.
"I've had some good ideas plus I've made a few mistakes," he said with a smile. "But I'm always learning. There will always be something new when it comes to beer."
Marto Brewing Company soft opening
Marto Brewing Company soft opening
Marto Brewing Company soft opening
Marto Brewing Company soft opening
Marto Brewing Company soft opening
Marto Brewing Company soft opening
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy