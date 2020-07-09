Just For Kix slates make-up show, plans classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For those looking for a chance to dance, Just For Kix will offer classes for girls and boys from ages 2 to 18 and, hopefully, a show that didn't get produced in the spring.

Stefaine Work, who's the director of Just For Kix in Sioux City, said she's hoping to get a makeup show for students who were part of the 2019-20 season. Tentatively, the event is slated for for July 19 at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

“We really want to give our senior dancers one more opportunity to dance since they missed out on the majority of their competitions,” she said.

Work said they did finish the dance season through classes on Zoom. She said these Zoom classes taught various dances techniques, warm-ups and routines that keep dancers engaged.

“We really used every opportunity to keep the kids moving,” she added.

Students were excited that they were able to interact and see everyone through the virtual classes.

Just for Kix is planning a virtual camp July 20-22, so it can prepare its students for the upcoming dance season.