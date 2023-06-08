Margaret Catton might seem pretty chill at the moment but the Le Mars, Iowa woman said she’ll be much more frantic come June 14-17.

That’s because she is one of the executive planning committee members for the annual Ice Cream Days, a festival in which Le Mars, the home of Wells Enterprises, Inc. and Blue Bunny Ice Cream, can celebrate its status as “Ice Cream Capital of the World.”

“I’ll be running around like a chicken with its head cut off for four straight days,” Catton said. “It is worth it since the event bring so many out-of-towners to Le Mars.”

This is actually a fairly new phenomenon. For much of its history, Ice Cream Days was meant to be a time for the Plymouth County town of 10,000 to come together as a community.

After all, Ice Cream Days became an easy start-off point for both high school and family reunions.

Over the past few years, there has been a concerted effort to entice more people to sample the sweet and sticky charms of Le Mars.

To that end, the vast majority of Ice Cream Days events will be held at the Olson Cultural Events, 33 First St. N.E., or other nearby downtown destinations.

The only exceptions will be the Municipal Band Concert and the Kiwanis and Aktion Club Ice Cream Social, which is being held from 7:30 to 9 p.m. June 14 at Foster Park, Central Avenue S., and Sixth Street S.E., as well as an outdoor showing of the 2021 animated movie “Sing 2,” which will be shown at 8:30 p.m. June 15 at Total Motors, 801 Hawkeye Ave. S.W.

“We love Olson Cultural Events Center and felt it has been underutilized for years,” Catton explained. “Now, people are using it as Le Mars’ true town square and we couldn’t be any happier about that.”

The outdoor center will be the kickoff point for everything from the Tri-State Cruisers Car Show (5 to 10 p.m. June 14) to a Family Bike Ride (6 p.m. June 15) to a new event that is likely to be very glitzy.

“Ice Cream Days has always had a 5K/10K Fun Run,” Catton said. “As a way to avoid the summer heat, we’ll be holding the run at 8:30 p.m. June 15). The event will start at Olson, wind around some residential streets, onto a paved trail and back again.”

What will make the run unique: Participants are invited to dress in glow wear.

“It’ll be fun to see the sight of hundreds of runners lit up along the streets of Le Mars,” Catton said. “Making their way back, runners might expect a glitter bomb after they cross the finish line.”

Otherwise, Olson Events Center will be home to everything from a Kid’s Fun Fest to carnival rides to a petting zoo to, believe it or not, axe throwing.

“This is first time we’ve offered axe throwing at Ice Cream Days,” Catton said of the event which is taking place from 4 to 8 p.m. June 16 and noon to 4 p.m. June 17. “A lot of people are excited for it.”

Making a return after debuting last year will be the “I Spy Ice Cream” Scavenger Hunt, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17 at many participating downtown businesses.

“If a person can spot a scavenger list item, he may be eligible for some really nice prizes,” Catton said.

It will give people something to do after the always-popular Ice Cream Days Parade, which will proceed down Central Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon June 17.

The parade is just one form of entertainment slated for the event.

In addition, an “Iowa Rock All-Stars Concert” is planned for 6:30 p.m. June 14 at Olson Cultural Events Center and “It’s Summertime!” – a variety show featuring acclaimed gospel singers (and Le Mars natives) The Brown Family – will be performed multiple times at the Browns Century Theater, 11 Central Avenue N.W.

Also, the Le Mars Community Theatre will present a youth theater performance of “The Adventures of Rose Red,” who, apparently, was Snow White’s less popular sister.

“The show is taking place at 7 p.m. June 16 at the Postal Playhouse (105 First Street, N.E.), which is such a beautiful building,” Catton said.

Which is why she is happy to see Ice Cream Days’ reach expand beyond Plymouth County.

“Le Mars has such a nice downtown and I’m glad to see it utilized to its fullest,” Catton said.

The festival will close with an all-entertainment Ice Cream Bash from 5 to 10 p.m. June 17 in Olson Cultural Events Center. Cover bands PBR Streetgang and Decoy will both be performing the music hits of today and yesterday.

Throughout the four-day festival, visitors can expect plenty of food vendors and, of course, a whole lot of ice cream, either at the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor, 11 Central Avenue N.W., or at one of the ice cream socials.

Which is what Ice Cream Days is all about.

“What goes better in the summertime than ice cream?” Catton said. “It’s even better in the Ice Cream Capital of the World.”