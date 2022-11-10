Le Mars native pens mysteries with a Northwest Iowa connection

Let's say the "Mary Tyler Moore Show"'s Mary Richards decided to eschew the TV newsroom, becoming a teacher in a rural South Dakota school.

And what would happen if mystery followed her at every turn?

Well, that is the life of Jane Newell, a 21-year-old first-year teacher-turned-sleuth, the lead character in "See Jane Sing!" the second entry in the West River Mystery book series.

"I joked that is was the 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' meets "Little House on the Prairie' meets 'Murder She Wrote' but it fits," said author Jolene Stratton Philo, who loosely based Jane Newell's character after her own experience as a teacher in the tiny town of Camp Crook, South Dakota.

"I named the Little Missouri, South Dakota in the books," Philo explained. "Another difference is that I was married to my husband but poor Jane was always being fixed up with every eligible man around."

That where the Mary Richards comparison came in.

Philo, a native of Le Mars, Iowa and a graduate of the community's former Westmar University, spent seven years teaching in Camp Crook. Eventually, she and her husband Hiram moved to Boone, Iowa, where Philo ended her career as an educator for the school district's Talented and Gifted program more than 15 years ago.

"I left education to pursue a career in writing and public speaking," she said.

Eventually, Philo began writing nonfiction books, based on her experience as a mom of a child with special needs as well as a daughter whose dad suffered from MS.

Yet she always has a desire to write a mystery.

"I wrote a book called 'See Jane Run!' which introduced Jane Newell and the quirky character who inhabit her world," Philo said of a book that was published in April 2022. "That book followed Jane through the start of the school year."

Incidentally, its sequel "See Jane Sing!" follows the young teacher when she goes home for the holidays to her parent's house in Sioux City.

"I chose Sioux City because it represented a different world than a town like Little Missouri, South Dakota," Philo said. "Sioux City, believe it or not, was a big city through Jane's eyes."

Philo experienced a similar epiphany.

"Growing up in Le Mars, I loved coming to Sioux City," she said. "Sioux City meant shopping at big stores, going out to eat at fancy restaurants like Normandy and going to the Sioux City Stockyards, which was considered one of the finest in the world."

While Philo said "See Jane Dance!," the third in her West River Mysteries series of books, won't be out until late 2023, she is already well into the writing process.

"I started writing as a second career and I loved it," she said. "My advice to budding writers is to write as much as possible. It doesn't have to be a novel. It can be a short article for your local newspaper. By having a portfolio of published pieces will show you know how to meet a strict deadline."

Also Philo recommends attending writers conference as a way to network with publishing professionals.

"It's sometime who you know that is so important," she said.

After a while, you may may even have a novel series under your belt.

"I think Jane will get involved in a few more mysteries along the way," Philo suggested.