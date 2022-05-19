Life can be a drag at the 6th annual SUX Pride festival

When Joe McCulley looks into a mirror these days, he sees an unusual sight.

"I have eyebrows," he said with mock astonishment. "They may be puny but I have 'em. Usually, the eyebrows go down the drain along with my whiskers."

Well, don't get too use to McCulley's unexpected upper eye experimentation. They'll soon a thing of the past during Gay Pride Month of June.

As his drag alter ego "Martina Shakers," McCulley will be appearing at Pride events in Vermillion and Sioux Falls.

In addition, he is in charge of SUX Pride, a two-day celebration of LGBTQIA+ acceptance and achievement on June 3 and 4.

"Can you believe this will be our sixth annual SUX Pride event?" McCulley noted. "We started so small that nobody thought it would last. Now, it has grown into a true community activity."

McCulley isn't kidding.

This year's festivities will start with a "Pride of Fourth Street" night, from 5 to 11:30 p.m. June 3, sponsored by Downtown Partners.

"This is our way to give a big thank you to all of the bars and restaurants on Historic Fourth Street," McCulley said. "They've always been supporters of our community and this is a way to give them our business and show our appreciation."

It also serves as opening act for an event-filled June 4, which begins with a SUX Pride Diversity March, that will also take place on Fourth St., from Floyd Boulevard down to Water Street from 9 to 11 a.m.

SUX Pride will really get rolling at 11 a.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St., with a full slate of activities.

In addition to vendor booths, food trucks and a Kids Zone, such mainstay events as "Drag Queen Story Time" (12:30 p.m.), Lip Sync Battle (6:30 p.m.) and a "Drag Queen Bingo" fundraiser for the Siouxland Humane Society (6 p.m.) will return.

But McCulley is especially pleased at the introduction of new events like the LGBTQIA+ Arts Exhibit (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and a Sioux City International Film Festival-sponsored mini film festival (1-4 p.m.), which will both be held at the Sioux City Convention Center.

"The art show and the film festival will feature both Pride and non-Pride related material," he said. "We wanted the art community to be well represented at SUX Pride."

To be fair, we cannot say with any certainty if McCulley has ever put a brush to an artist's easel. But we know his "Martina Shakers" alter ego has recently become a big screen diva.

"The Queen of Pandora's Box" -- an 18-minute film written and directed by filmmaker Michael White and starring "Martina Shakers" and a gaggle of Siouxland drag artists -- will be a featured movie during SUX Pride's Film Festival.

Plus don't be surprised if you see many of the "Queen of Pandora's Box" cast members -- and several other nationally known performers -- at the SUX Pride Kickoff Drag Show (7:30 p.m.) and the All Star Drag Show (9 p.m.).

"You'll be seeing some of the finest drag performers working today," McCulley said. "It's going to be a terrific show."

Even though he is too modest to admit it, McCulley is also a top draw at drag shows across the country.

Indeed, he's been doing drag for more than 20 years.

"It started as a practical joke," McCulley recalled. "I wrote some comedy material for a drag show but the performers kept telling me I was the 'funny one' and I should be on stage."

Making his drag debut by lip synching Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman," McCulley knew he was hooked.

Still, the Sioux City native admitted it was a struggle coming to terms with his sexuality.

"I grew up in Sioux City but kept my homosexuality under wraps until I moved to Colorado as an adult," McCulley explained.

Even when he returned to Sioux City, McCulley was still in the closet.

"I was in my 30s before I could tell everyone I was openly gay," he said with a sigh. "That sort of delayed coming out story is becoming more and more rare."

In fact, McCulley credited Pride Events for raising awareness and acceptance of people in the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Or as I call it, the 'Alphabet Mafia,'" he said with a lighthearted laugh.

Though McCulley is very pleased by the "A" portion of the "Alphabet Mafia."

"When I came out in a little conservative community like Sioux City, I learned I had a lot of allies who accepted me for who I was," he admitted. "That made me very happy."

McCulley is also happy to see how his drag persona has also gained acceptance.

"I've gone into Walmart for a quick trip in my drag face and nobody bats an eye," he said, chuckling at the thought. "I've also gone to the bank and have gotten very little reaction."

In McCulley's mind, that probably wouldn't have the case 10 or, even, five years ago.

"The LGBTQIA+ community has made some strides but, you know as well as I do, that it can all be erased in a heartbeat," he said. "In order to combat prejudice, we offer education and achievements and pride in ourselves."

While Pride month is just around the corner, McCulley said June is actually just the start of a busy summer for himself as well as "Martina Shakers."

"I have a full June, July and August ahead of me," he said. "I can't wait."

