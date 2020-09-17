Lifelong Learning offers 'maker' classes for those at home

Mara Hall, coordinator of the Institute of Lifelong Learning, wants to provide ways for students to learn and grow from home.
Hall said she knows that many are tired of courses over Zoom, but she's going to continue to do them in this fall in order to keep everyone safe.
Hall hopes that by adding "maker" classes to the Western Iowa Tech Community College roster, students will find some joy and comfort about coming together.
“It’s still virtual, but you’re creating something,” Hall said. “I want them to look forward to still getting together."
Hall has planned lots of maker classes for this year, including cake decorating, cheese making and earring design.
“Everything will have kits that will be delivered and individualize for each class,” Hall said.
Everyone is welcome to sign up and participate. Hall said she has expanded from retires to anyone who needs an outlet for self-care during this time. Hall said she wanted to give people a chance to de-stress through a creative outlet.
“I think these are classes I would personally take and want to participate in,” Hall said.
The lifelong learning classes will start in September. Besides the "maker" classes, there will be courses in everything from history to technology.
Hall also has wanted to bring tours to her students because they aren’t able to travel around like they usually do. Students have been understanding, even if they are a little disappointed they don’t get to go out on tours.
These virtual tours will include The Warrior Hotel and the Oscar Karl vineyard.
“The biggest struggle is hoping people will take the risk to do Zoom,” Hall said. “If anyone needs help getting set up, I’m super willing and happy to get people started.”
Hall is hoping to have in-person classes again next year, but she wants to wait and see how everything goes. She said by November she will what she can do for classes.
The catalog for life long learning for the fall semester is online right now. More information and catalog can be found on the Western Iowa Tech Community College website.
“I think it’s going to be exciting,” Hall said.
