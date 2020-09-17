Lifelong Learning offers 'maker' classes for those at home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mara Hall, coordinator of the Institute of Lifelong Learning, wants to provide ways for students to learn and grow from home.

Hall said she knows that many are tired of courses over Zoom, but she's going to continue to do them in this fall in order to keep everyone safe.

Hall hopes that by adding "maker" classes to the Western Iowa Tech Community College roster, students will find some joy and comfort about coming together.

“It’s still virtual, but you’re creating something,” Hall said. “I want them to look forward to still getting together."

Hall has planned lots of maker classes for this year, including cake decorating, cheese making and earring design.

“Everything will have kits that will be delivered and individualize for each class,” Hall said.

Everyone is welcome to sign up and participate. Hall said she has expanded from retires to anyone who needs an outlet for self-care during this time. Hall said she wanted to give people a chance to de-stress through a creative outlet.

“I think these are classes I would personally take and want to participate in,” Hall said.