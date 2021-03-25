Local content producer's tongue-in-cheek online tourism video goes viral

On Taylor Grote's office desk there's a nameplate with the following titles: "Tycoon, warlord, business mogul."
We don't know about the middle designation, but No. 1 and No. 3 are definitely on Grote's To-Do list.
"Let's just say that becoming a tycoon and a business mogul are aspirations of mine," the 30-year-old explained.
As the founder, CEO and content producer for Honeywave Media production agency, Grote may actually be on his way.
CREATING A VIDEO DESIGNED TO GO VIRAL
The Siouxland native recently released a tongue-in-cheek tourism video for Sioux City, titled "You Might Not Hate It!" that blew up on social media.
"That video received 20,000 YouTube views seemingly overnight," Grote said with a laugh. "In less than a day, it got more views and more shares than anything I had done in the past three years."
A METHOD TO THE MOCKERY
There was, however, a method to his mockery.
Grote conceived his none-too-serious poke at glossy ad campaigns as a video designed to go viral.
Recalling a 2019 visit to Clearwater Beach, Florida, he researched the trip by watching a video produced by the community's tourism board that promised beach with "sand as soft as sugar" and water that "sparkled like an emerald jewel."
After arriving in the resort town, Grote wasn't greeted by bikini babes or by friendly dolphins promised in Clearwater Beach's ad campaign. Instead, he got a backseat tour of the community from an "Ancient Aliens"-obsessed Uber driver.
WHEN ADVERTISING MATCHES REALITY
"From their video, I thought Clearwater Beach was going to be a nice town," he said, shaking his head. "My expectations didn't match up with the reality because the community refused to own what it was really like."
In addition to being a videographer and business owner, Grote is also the host of "The Sioux City Show" -- a monthly podcast featuring interviews with prominent locals.
As part of the podcast -- which can be viewed on Facebook (facebook.com/honeywavemedia), YouTube (youtube.com/honeywavemedia) as well as other social media platforms -- he booked Ron Bower, Sioux City's recently hired Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau destination manager for tourism as a guest.
OWNING UP TO SIOUX CITY'S GOOD (AND BAD) QUALITIES
"I thought by interviewing Sioux City's chief tourism guy, I could test out my marketing theory," Grote suggested. "The most effective way to promote our community is by owning its good qualities as well as its bad qualities."
Prior to Bower's taped interview, Grote and his crew shot a video slice of Sioux City that acknowledged its strange smells, largely vacant shopping malls and the surprisingly phallic landmark -- at Doctor John's Lingerie Boutique -- which greets visitors leaving Interstate 29 as they first enter the town.
Indeed, the nearly 12-year project of expanding I-29 from a two-lane to a three-lane highway didn't escape Grote's notice. Nor did the "Sioux City Sue" water tower -- with random musical notes that had nothing to do with a song by cowboy crooner Gene Autry.
HANGING A LANTERN ON A PROBLEM
"The key to creating content is to be authentic," he explained. "By calling our video 'Sioux City: You Might Not Hate It' was our way of giving people a completely authentic look at the city."
But who is to say that Sioux City's new tourism dude would cotton to such an authentic ad campaign?
"I figured (Bower) would either hate it and storm out or he'd get the concept," Grote said. "I prefaced it by saying the first video would focus on the real while a second video would concentrate on the stuff that visitors would actually enjoy."
Luckily, Bower instinctively got where Grote's team was going, comparing it to Nebraska's recent advertising campaign that boldly stated the state was "honestly not for everyone."
In other words, it is better to hang a lantern on an apparent issue than it is to try to hide it from plain sight.
Having said that, don't look for "Sioux City: You Might Not Hate It" to be part of a new civic-minded ad campaign.
A FILMMAKER INFLUENCED BY YOUTUBE
Growing up in Sergeant Bluff, Grote began making "Jackass"-inspired videos as a teenager.
Attending the University of Iowa as part of its film program, he learned the theories behind moviemaking while picking up tricks of the trade, via YouTube.
"Between college and YouTube tutorials, I learned how to create content that draws the best results when it comes to social media," Grote explained.
SOCIAL MEDIA BECOMES A GAME-CHANGER
This became increasingly important after he founded Honeywave Media, a full-service visual media production company in 2017.
Grote said the rise of online platforms has been a game-changer when it comes to getting a message out quickly.
Certainly, this was the case with "Sioux City: You Might Not Hate It."
"The interesting things is most of my content is consumed by out-of-towners," Grote said. "Most of the views for the Sioux City video has come locally."
Which means Sioux Cityans have an affection -- as well as a sense of humor -- when it comes to their community.
This is exactly what Grote wanted people to take away from video.
"Sioux City has its quirks but it is also a great place to live, work and raise a family," he said. "Like Nebraska, it might not be for everyone. But if you live here, you learn to appreciate it."