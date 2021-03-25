Local content producer's tongue-in-cheek online tourism video goes viral

Prior to Bower's taped interview, Grote and his crew shot a video slice of Sioux City that acknowledged its strange smells, largely vacant shopping malls and the surprisingly phallic landmark -- at Doctor John's Lingerie Boutique -- which greets visitors leaving Interstate 29 as they first enter the town.

Indeed, the nearly 12-year project of expanding I-29 from a two-lane to a three-lane highway didn't escape Grote's notice. Nor did the "Sioux City Sue" water tower -- with random musical notes that had nothing to do with a song by cowboy crooner Gene Autry.

HANGING A LANTERN ON A PROBLEM

"The key to creating content is to be authentic," he explained. "By calling our video 'Sioux City: You Might Not Hate It' was our way of giving people a completely authentic look at the city."

But who is to say that Sioux City's new tourism dude would cotton to such an authentic ad campaign?

"I figured (Bower) would either hate it and storm out or he'd get the concept," Grote said. "I prefaced it by saying the first video would focus on the real while a second video would concentrate on the stuff that visitors would actually enjoy."