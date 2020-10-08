Longstanding Fourth Street eatery returns with new food, old faves and refreshed attitude

So, a longstanding downtown eatery is, once again, on track. End of story, right?

Well, no. A few months into Rebos' rebirth, COVID-19 came.

ONE STEP FORWARD, ONE STEP BACKWARDS

In March, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a statewide public health disaster emergency that limited gatherings to 10 people, effectively closing most bars and restaurants in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Rebos was lucky because we only had to close down on the day the governor declared the statewide ban," Sanchez explained. "Instead of shutting down entirely, we decided to concentrate entirely on takeout orders."

READJUSTING FOR THE PANDEMIC

With less competition and an increased online presence, Rebos was able to keep things going during the height of the global pandemic.

It also gave Sanchez a better appreciation of Rees' talents.

"There were long stretches when Rebos' kitchen crew consisted entirely of just me and Brian," Sanchez noted. "That was when I discovered how made from scratch Rebos meals really were, how many fresh ingredients Brian used, and how complex it was to make house-made Jalapeno Ranch dressing was."