Make 'em laugh: You, too, can be a standup comedian

If laughter is the best medicine, Siouxland Comedy is on call and ready to help.
Drake Strong, a comedian and head of the comedy lineup at Marty's Tap, said he wanted a platform that will give people a chance to perform and be an information center for all things comedy in Siouxland.
Strong said Siouxland comedy started back in 2012 and was at the Chesterfield, but moved to Marty's Tap in 2017 after the Chesterfield closed.
Siouxland Comedy meets every Thursday night and experienced comedians or amateurs are welcome to join.
Joshua Augustine, a comedian, said Siouxland Comedy, the group's name, is a loose organization for people who have an interest in comedy and are looking for places to perform.
Augustine believes it's helping people with their concerns over the coronavirus by giving them something new and fun to see.
"I feel like we provide them a good sense of returning to normalcy," Augustine said.
Strong said the open mic nights begin at 8:30 p.m.
Augustine said the number of participants and the audience could differ depending on the week.
Strong said audience size isn't what it once was because of coronavirus concerns. He said because of COVID-19 not all of their comedians have returned yet, either.
Strong said the weekly lineup usually includes veterans and one new person wanting to try it out.
Augustine said he was going to be one of those who was going to perform once, but he enjoyed it so much he's still a part of Siouxland Comedy's Open Mic nights.
To follow in his footsteps, one just needs to sign up for a time spot, and organizers will make sure there's an opportunity to perform.
"The biggest advice is just to do it," Strong said. "You don't want to overthink it, because the more you think about it then you'll end up psyching yourself out."
Augustine said it's like any hobby; it takes practice. One might struggle at first, but one will get the hang of it soon. He said comedy could turn into something people enjoy and love doing.
Strong said comedy is hard to do, but it's still fun to do.
The two encourage people to try it at least once because it can surprise them when they realize they're a lot funnier than they think.
Augustine said it's great to see all the different jokes, formulas and senses of humor because they bring in something new.
"If we didn't have new people, it would just be me and Drake up there every week," Augustine said. "And last time I check Drake and Josh was canceled on Nickelodeon."
