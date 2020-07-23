Make 'em laugh: You, too, can be a standup comedian

Strong said the weekly lineup usually includes veterans and one new person wanting to try it out.

Augustine said he was going to be one of those who was going to perform once, but he enjoyed it so much he's still a part of Siouxland Comedy's Open Mic nights.

To follow in his footsteps, one just needs to sign up for a time spot, and organizers will make sure there's an opportunity to perform.

"The biggest advice is just to do it," Strong said. "You don't want to overthink it, because the more you think about it then you'll end up psyching yourself out."

Augustine said it's like any hobby; it takes practice. One might struggle at first, but one will get the hang of it soon. He said comedy could turn into something people enjoy and love doing.

Strong said comedy is hard to do, but it's still fun to do.

The two encourage people to try it at least once because it can surprise them when they realize they're a lot funnier than they think.

Augustine said it's great to see all the different jokes, formulas and senses of humor because they bring in something new.