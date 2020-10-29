Morningside College assistant professor examines what spooks us

Even though it was never her aspiration, Elizabeth Coody is quickly becoming an expert when it comes to analyzing things that go bump in the night.

Indeed, the Morningside College religious studies assistant professor has even co-edited (with Samantha Langsdale) "Monstrous Women in Comics," a book which explores the way females are depicted as dangerous, different and, yes, monstrous in movies, TV and literature.

"Popular culture often take social cues from real life," Coody explained. "For a long time, it was men who were authority figures like a doctor or a scientist or, even, a college professor."

"Women who were in a position of authority challenged our perceptions," she continued. "They may not be monsters in the strictest sense but these women were often thought of as abnormal."

That was certainly the case with such comic book superheroes as "Wonder Woman," who was introduced in 1941 as an Amazonian princess who acquired her strength from Greek Gods.

It was especially true for an anti-heroine like Harley Quinn, a former psychiatrist who battled Batman while acting as an accomplice to The Joker.