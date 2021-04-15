Morningside College's student-run radio station hosting all-day vinylthon

On a Friday afternoon, station manager Matthew O'Connell thumbed his way through a batch of vinyl records that may soon find their way onto the playlist of KMSC 92.9 F.M., Morningside College's campus radio station.
So, what will Mustang music aficionados be listening to? Perhaps, the soundtrack from "The Sound of Music," a Christmas album courtesy of Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass and, even, the mellow melodies of Mr. Perry Como.
Wait, what!?! That doesn't sound like very college-radio-y.
According to O'Connell, this is a misconception many people have about radio stations run by students.
"As KMSC's station manager, it is my job to play a wide variety of music," the Morningside mass communications senior explained, while pulling albums featuring Aretha Franklin, John Denver and Chet Atkins.
TURNTABLE TUNES
And for a large portion of the day on Saturday, all of KMSC's music won't be alternative fare coming from CDs or off MP3s. Instead, they'll be quirkier stuff, all on vinyl.
Beginning at 10 a.m. KMSC will be among the nearly 150 radio stations across the country participating in the sixth annual College Radio Vinylthon.
Organized by the New Jersey-based nonprofit College Radio Foundation (CRF), this full-day of programming is designed to celebrate the diversity of student-run stations.
"The idea of Vinylthon makes sense because college radio is still probably the only remaining medium that regularly plays music on vinyl," CRF's Rob Quicke said. "A lot of college students still buy vinyl at record stores and then bring them to the studio to play them on the air."
ALBUM ODDITIES
That was certainly the case with O'Connell, who keeps stacks of vintage LPs he purchased at local businesses like DeWolf's Non-Sports Card & Junque shop.
"I'm a classic rock guy and a fan of 1970s rock and roll," he explained. "Some of my favorite groups include Kansas, Boston and Chicago."
It doesn't seem like O'Connell's a fan of '70s rock. It sounds like he's actually a fan of bands that are named after states or cities.
"Hey, I didn't even think of that," he noted with a chuckle. "But I really do like all of those groups."
DITCHED THE BUDS, BLAST THE STEREO
Plus O'Connell is a diehard when it comes to tunes recorded on vinyl.
"Because of technology, musical tastes are becoming more narrow," he allowed. "Our music come from phones or computers and we listen to it with earphones on."
That's not very sociable," O'Connell continued. "On the other hand, music played on a turntable is a social thing to do. A record is meant to be heard by people. A record is something that can be enjoyed by a group."
Which is one of the reasons why vinyl is making a comeback.
Indeed, many artists reissue their best works in vinyl while more contemporary musicians embrace turntable technology because it's more romantic.
Hey, any dufus can tap a phone and pull up a song on Amazon or Apple Music in a second or two. With a record, you have to remove it from the sleeve, place the vinyl carefully on the player, set the stylus and wait for the warm crackle to fill your ears.
PLAYLIST MADE FROM SCRATCH, MADE TO SCRATCH
After all, there is something special about KMSC's vinyl recordings featuring The Fifth Dimension, Al Hirt and His Dixieland Band and an LP teaching people how to limbo, right?
Oy! We hate to be the bearer of bad news but Morningside must have in its possession some of the lamest LPs ever released!
Well, at least they were free.
"We encourage students, professors and faculty members to bring in their favorite records for our Vinylthon," O'Connell said, adding Morningside College President John Reynders has lent his LPs in past years.
"As a radio station, we embrace all types of music, from the popular to the obscure," O'Connell, who is both a musician and a fan.
"After I graduated from high school, I didn't know what to take in college," he said.
Enrolling at Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC), O'Connell toyed with the idea of enrolling into a musical instrument repair program.
Instead, he chose WITCC's audio/video production program as his focus. Upon earning his associate degree, he moved over to Morningside to continue his education.
Since then, O'Connell regularly hosts a music show, twice a week, at KMSC while pitching in at other times.
"Some of our staff members go by on-air personas or add DJ to their first names," he said. "Me? I just go by Matt or Matthew. My personality is the same, on the air or off. I'm pretty easy-going."
Having said that, O'Connell is pumped to present Vinylthon to his fellow Morningsiders.
"Some of our staff have never used a turntable before," he said. "We may have to give lessons beforehand."
One thing college students excel at is new forms of communication.
FUTURE OF RADIO: EMBRACING ALL TECHNOLOGIES
This, O'Connell said, will remain a challenge radio stations, both on or off campus.
"Today, radio isn't just over-the-air programming," he said. "It must also have an internet presence or be accessible on platforms like YouTube."
While there is room for radio to grow when it comes to new technology, it can also adapt to some newly rediscovered technology.
"I'm very happy to see vinyl records coming back in fashion and that many artists are embracing (the format)," O'Connell said.
Although, he will still peruse DeWolf's for slightly used vinyl, O'Connell is also saving up for more recent material.
"I'm a big Frank Ocean fan," he said. "I'd love to get (Ocean's) 'Blonde' on vinyl."