Morningside College's student-run radio station hosting all-day vinylthon

"The idea of Vinylthon makes sense because college radio is still probably the only remaining medium that regularly plays music on vinyl," CRF's Rob Quicke said. "A lot of college students still buy vinyl at record stores and then bring them to the studio to play them on the air."

ALBUM ODDITIES

That was certainly the case with O'Connell, who keeps stacks of vintage LPs he purchased at local businesses like DeWolf's Non-Sports Card & Junque shop.

"I'm a classic rock guy and a fan of 1970s rock and roll," he explained. "Some of my favorite groups include Kansas, Boston and Chicago."

It doesn't seem like O'Connell's a fan of '70s rock. It sounds like he's actually a fan of bands that are named after states or cities.

"Hey, I didn't even think of that," he noted with a chuckle. "But I really do like all of those groups."

DITCHED THE BUDS, BLAST THE STEREO

Plus O'Connell is a diehard when it comes to tunes recorded on vinyl.

"Because of technology, musical tastes are becoming more narrow," he allowed. "Our music come from phones or computers and we listen to it with earphones on."