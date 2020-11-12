Morningside students reflect on wild election from the ballot box to live on the air

Late election day results? Check. Bitter partisan politicking? Yup, had plenty of that. But what about that technical snafu which nearly wrecked Morningside College's live coverage of the Nov. 3 general election?
"We temporarily lost our YouTube livestream," Garrett Arbuckle said less than 24 hours later. "While those kinks were worked out, we were able to go live online, through Morningside College Television and KMSC Fusion 93 (the college's radio station) and streamed it online."
"Before too long, our livestream was back and we were back on our feet," the Littleton, Colo., native said with a sigh of relief.
Well, those things happen when you're broadcasting live from studios located in the back of the Hickman-Johnson-Furrow Learning Center.
That was where Arbuckle, KMSC's news director, was anchoring election coverage with Morningside College political science associate professor Valerie Hennings.
"We had some taped packages," he said. "However, a lot of our coverage consisted of (Hennings) and me offering analysis."
So, Hennings and Arbuckle were talking heads for the evening?
"In a way, I guess we were," he said, with a smile.
That was fun for Arbuckle, a political science major who'd like to attend law school someday.
"I love politics and tried to read everything about the elections, whether it was online or in newspapers like the New York Times or the Wall Street Journal," he said.
While Arbuckle enjoyed being in front of the camera, mass communications major Matthew O'Connell preferred being behind the scenes.
"Obviously, the presidential election was what captured everybody's attention. We thought it was important to cover every seat, whether it was state, county, local, whatever," O'Connell said.
That included Republican Randy Feenstra and Democrat J.D. Scholten in a race for Iowa's U.S. 4th Congressional District, a seat formerly held by Republican Steve King.
While Feenstra, a businessman from Hull, proved victorious, both candidates were interviewed by Morningside mass communications students during the course of the campaign.
"It was cool being able to talk to both of them," O'Connell said. "They thought it was important to take time to talk with student reporters."
College kids can be as passionate about politics as anyone else -- that's what student Daniel Ver Steeg found out the hard way.
"We did man-on-the-street interviews with Morningside students and this guy went off on a whole rant about 'fake news,'" Ver Steeg said. "He thought the only outlet that was fair was Fox News."
This caused political science major Caleb Lubbers to shake his head in disagreement.
"If you rely on one news outlet, you're not getting the whole picture," he said. "While Fox newscasts try to remain somewhat impartial, it is the opinion of the hosts that drive the network."
Much like Arbuckle, Lubber considered himself an election junkie. Also like Arbuckle, he relies on the New York Times and the Washington Post for insight.
"I also really like FiveThirtyEight (a political website started by analyst Nate Silver) a great deal," he said.
While Morningside's live election coverage ended before midnight, Lubber said he and other budding politicos couldn't wait for the last ballot to be counted.
"This is really the most important election in our lifetimes," he said.
At the time of this interview, neither President Donald Trump nor former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner, though Arbuckle knew whoever received the most votes would have a tough road.
"I think people are looking for the type of leadership that turns the temperature down a bit," he explained. "We don't have to agree with everything that is said, but we don't have to consider the other side to be the enemy."
Does this reflect what other Morningside College students think?
"I hope so," Arbuckle said. "It would be exhausting otherwise."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!