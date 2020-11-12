Morningside students reflect on wild election from the ballot box to live on the air

This caused political science major Caleb Lubbers to shake his head in disagreement.

"If you rely on one news outlet, you're not getting the whole picture," he said. "While Fox newscasts try to remain somewhat impartial, it is the opinion of the hosts that drive the network."

Much like Arbuckle, Lubber considered himself an election junkie. Also like Arbuckle, he relies on the New York Times and the Washington Post for insight.

"I also really like FiveThirtyEight (a political website started by analyst Nate Silver) a great deal," he said.

While Morningside's live election coverage ended before midnight, Lubber said he and other budding politicos couldn't wait for the last ballot to be counted.

"This is really the most important election in our lifetimes," he said.

At the time of this interview, neither President Donald Trump nor former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner, though Arbuckle knew whoever received the most votes would have a tough road.

"I think people are looking for the type of leadership that turns the temperature down a bit," he explained. "We don't have to agree with everything that is said, but we don't have to consider the other side to be the enemy."