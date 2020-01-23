New Sioux City infusion bar gets you your fruits and veggies ... inside a cocktail glass!

"People do like our loaded beers," he said, making a Blueberry Lemon version which contains both the fruity vodka as well as Blue Moon beer. "You got to be careful though. It's essentially giving folks two drinks in the same glass."

Customers have been clamoring for tequilas that have been fused with such unique ingredients like Pineapple/Chipotle, Strawberry/Margarita and, of course, the always popular Spicy Pickle.

Holstein said whether it is in a vodka or in a tequila, the Spicy Pickle always outpaces the straight-up Pickle.

"People want that contrast between sour and heat," he explained. "That's the key."

Despite that, Holstein is keenly aware of the differences between vodka and tequlilas.

Simply put, vodka is like the tofu of alcohols. It takes on the taste characteristics of whatever you add to it. Infused tequilas taste a heckuva lot like tequila.

Holstein will keep that in mind when he starts infusing gins and bourbons.

"Gins are closer to vodkas in terms of neutral tastes," he reasoned. "Bourbons will be more similar to tequilas."

A BIT OF VARIETY ON THE BLOCK