Nominate your Siouxland's Choice Awards favorites

Expect past records to be shattered as people make sure their vote counts.

Are we talking about Nov. 3's general election? No, we're talking about the Sioux City Journal and Weekender's 2021 Siouxland's Choice Awards.

Will you have to sit through some contentious debate or stand in a long line for God knows how long? Nuh-uh!

People now have the chance to nominate their favorite businesses or individuals in 124 different categories at siouxcityjournal.com/contests/.

See, we try to make things as painless as possible.

Nominations can be made between now and Nov. 3. Readers will then be able to vote for their favorite of the nominees from Dec. 1 - 29.

Winners will then be revealed in a special Weekender Siouxland's Choice Award edition that will be available, beginning Feb. 25, 2021.

More than 20 years ago, the Weekender began asking its readers to sound off on their favorite bar or restaurant. Over time, choices became more specific, with categories dedicated to best burger, best pizza or best cocktail, for instance.