North Sioux City fireworks show slated to celebrate unity, pride

"We just wanted to do some good have some fun to raise the spirits of the community," McCulley said.

McCulley said that the fireworks event is free.

Among the food trucks expected: Daga's on Wheels, Big Papa's Grub on the Run and Dog Eat Dog.

McCulley said the trucks will be spread out, so people can distance themselves and take the food back to their cars or away from others.

"I expect people to have a good time, to hopefully raise the spirits of the community," McCulley said.

McCulley said this is one of three things Pride is doing this summer. A festival will be held later this summer. Pride Wings have been painted outside Doxx Warehouse.

McCulley said the Pride Wings mural was painted at the end of May, and while it's not permanent, he is going to ask the artist Jessica Hammond to touch it up for the Pride Festival in August.

"It was just something we did to celebrate Pride as we know it but still keep our social distance," McCulley said.