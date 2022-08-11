Okoboji Blue Water Festival combines fun with environmental message

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- For the past seven years, the Okoboji Blue Water Festival has combined family friendly fun with a very important message, according to the event's co-organizer.

"Our goal is to raise awareness of water quality issues in the Iowa Great Lakes and beyond," Greg Drees said of the event taking place on Saturday at Arnolds Park's Preservation Plaza. "But we do it in a way that is fun and educational."

The day starts off at 8 a.m. with Chalkstock, in which participants can create one-of-a-kind art inside of approximately 60 squares. Judging will take place at 1:30 p.m., with an award ceremony slated for 2:30 p.m.

Among the educational activities will be an 8:30 a.m. discussion by Iowa Lakeside Lab's Mary Skopec and Iowa State University Professor Emeritus James L. Pease on the connection between wildlife and water quality.

At 10 a.m., National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame member Keith Kazajecz will conduct a fishing Q&A for both experienced and introductory anglers.

Nationally known environmentalist Chad Pregracke will give the festival keynote speech at 2 p.m.

"Chad is truly one of the country's most dynamic speakers on the environment," Drees said. "Chad embraces the festival's theme of clean water and he is excited to come here and share his impassioned journey with us."

Multiple lake protective associations, nonprofits and conservation organizations will have booths along Preservation Plaza's Exhibitor's Row.

But Drees is especially pleased by the festival's musical extravaganza, featuring The Firm at 6:30 p.m., The Nadas at 7:30 p.m. and legendary singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge at 9 p.m.

"We are proud to bring Melissa Etheridge to Okoboji," Drees said of the free concert. "She has sustained a more than three-decade career of excellence."