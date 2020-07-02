One great escape: Sioux City business offers trio of escape rooms

Escape rooms allows for a safe way to kill time.
Sami Garrison, the owner of Greatest Escapes at 621 Floyd Blvd., said it feels good to be open again.
"I'm excited to see people again," Garrison said. "There has been a lot of solitude throughout this quarantine, and we are excited to bring some fun and safe family friendly entertainment to everyone."
Garrison said business has been a little slow, but she understands people aren't comfortable with going out. She said that she hopes people will soon be able to feel safe and comfortable to come back in and enjoy the escape rooms.
Garrison said she has had to space out games so workers can reduce the number of people in the lobby. She also said they disinfect the rooms between games and offer hand sanitizer to everyone before they enter an escape room.
"Unlike many escape rooms, we only host private games, so the only people that come into your room are those you invite," Garrison said.
Garrison said she offers three different escape rooms.
"We are the perfect place to enjoy an hour doing something out of the box," Garrison said. "People put their phones down and connect and kind of escape all the craziness of their life."
Garrison said their themed rooms include "The Snitch" in which players work together to search through a New York apartment, "The Old West Jail," which has players look through clues to steal the sheriff's bond money and "The Mad Scientist" in which players try to escape a laboratory before they become an experiment.
"All of our rooms are set up to accommodate different group sizes," Garrison said.
"The Snitch" is perfect for small groups, mainly adults, while "The Mad Scientist" room is great for larger groups, good for team building and corporate groups. For families or groups with large age ranges, "The Old West Jail" is the one for them.
Garrison said that "The Mad Scientist" is their hardest room.
"For beginners, I'd recommend our Snitch or Our Old West Jail," she said.
The most popular room is "the West Jail."
Garrison said before people start solving the puzzles, they go over the rules. Among them: No writing on walls or breaking things.
Garrison said the first time people come in, they are a little cautious and don't know what to expect. She said that by the end, people are confidently tearing through clues and connecting them.
Garrison said once it's over, people head back into the lobby.
"We take a group picture every time," Garrison said. "We have a backdrop in our lobby."
