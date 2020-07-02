One great escape: Sioux City business offers trio of escape rooms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Escape rooms allows for a safe way to kill time.

Sami Garrison, the owner of Greatest Escapes at 621 Floyd Blvd., said it feels good to be open again.

"I'm excited to see people again," Garrison said. "There has been a lot of solitude throughout this quarantine, and we are excited to bring some fun and safe family friendly entertainment to everyone."

Garrison said business has been a little slow, but she understands people aren't comfortable with going out. She said that she hopes people will soon be able to feel safe and comfortable to come back in and enjoy the escape rooms.

Garrison said she has had to space out games so workers can reduce the number of people in the lobby. She also said they disinfect the rooms between games and offer hand sanitizer to everyone before they enter an escape room.

"Unlike many escape rooms, we only host private games, so the only people that come into your room are those you invite," Garrison said.

Garrison said she offers three different escape rooms.