Paranormal Cirque combines cabaret sexiness and spine-tingling horror with a wicked twist

"With the exception of a couple east coast and west states, plus Alaska and Hawaii, I've seen a big chunk of America," he noted. "If you like travel, join a circus."

TWIST OF FATE FOR A BUDDING CONTORTIONIST

Having said that, Holland's reasons for hitching his wagon to the big top were strictly financial in nature.

"After high school, I wanted to study computer science in college," he said. "Unfortunately, I was broke."

Instead, Holland fell back onto a skill he learned as a kid.

"I had seen a contortionist on TV and was intrigued by how he could manipulate his body," he said. "I taught myself to contort my own body, which was enough to get me hired with the circus."

"When my dad's friends ask about me, he'll say Ben has run away and joined the circus," Holland said with a laugh. "In this case, it is true and I've been able to make a career out of it."

CAREER BENEFITS OF RUNNING AWAY TO JOIN THE CIRCUS

Eventually, he has been joined by high-wired aerial performers who are able to swing by their hair, as well as intriguing illusionists who are brave enough to take a spin on the jaw-dropping Wheel of Death.