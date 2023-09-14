Actor Jason Faunt has a resume that includes appearances on soap operas like “Port Charles” and “Passion,” and acting in such video games as “Resident Evil.”

Plus, he can point to being a part of a new streaming comedy series starring Tom Arnold called “Undeveloped.”

In this show – now airing on Tubi – Faunt is also sharing scenes with actors like Thomas Ian Nicholas (“American Pie”) and David Koechner (“Anchorman”).

Despite that, the McHenry, Illinois graduate is still best known for playing the part of Wesley “Wes” Collins, the Red Time Force Ranger, in the 2001 television series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Time Force.”

Faunt has even reprised the role three more times in subsequent “Power Rangers” series.

However, Faunt isn’t worried about typecasting. To be honest, he relishes any opportunity to don the red Power Ranger suit.

Indeed, he’ll be meeting fans and signing autographs, beginning at noon Saturday, at ACME Comics & Collectibles, 1622 Pierce St.

While Faunt is leaving his superhero get-up at home, he will be sharing behind-the-scenes insight into being Red Ranger Wes (as well as his doppelganger Alex).

In addition, several local martial arts studio students will be channeling their inner Mighty Morphin Power Ranger” with live demonstrations.

“We are very excited to bring Jason into the store to meet his fans,” ACME owner Fran McGarry said. “We know that people in Sioux City are huge fans of ‘Power Rangers,’ so we thought it would be a perfect time to throw a party.”

Though he enjoys meeting with fans, Faunt acknowledged the truly faithful audiences may be surprising.

“The people who see me tend to be guys who grew up watching ‘Power Rangers Time Force’ when they were kids,” Faunt explained. “These guys are now in their 20s and many may have young kids of their own.”

“The now-adult dads are so enthused to share a part of their childhoods with their children that the kids picked up the vibe and become ‘Power Rangers’ fans themselves,” he added. “So, the cycle continues.”

Faunt, 49, chuckled at the thought.

“When I was a kid, I probably wasn’t interested in same things my dad was growing up,” he said. “What did kids in the 1960s like? ‘The Andy Griffith Show?’ Nah, ‘Power Rangers’ were much cooler.”

Actually, the one thing Faunt wasn’t interested in as a kid was becoming an actor.

“I grew up about 50 miles from Chicago, which was a city obsessed with sports,” he recalled. “For a very long time, I wanted to be a Major League Baseball player.”

That all changed when Faunt saw the movie “Risky Business” as a teenager.

“I figured it was easier to be Tom Cruise than it would be a ball player,” he said. “Later on, I realized neither road would be easy.”

After high school, Faunt initially enrolled at the University of Iowa before transferring to a community college closer to home.

Upon earning his diploma, Faunt packed up his pickup truck and moved to Los Angeles.

“I only had $1,000 to my name,” he said. “But I knew I had to follow my dreams.”

Shortly after arriving, Faunt picked up a few gigs acting on daytime serials.

“I came close to picking up contract roles,” he recalled. “Instead, I was a day player, taking on parts on a temporary basis.”

Faunt’s big break came after auditioning for “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Time Force.”

“In this particular series, they wanted actors playing the parts,” he said. “In previous shows, there was more of an emphasis on performers being able to do their own stunt work.”

Even though Faunt was a former athlete, he was happy to have professional stunt people handle the Red Ranger’s more dangerous tasks.

“It was a blast playing the Red Ranger,” he said. “I loved it.”

Despite the fact that Faunt continued to rack up a steady streams of acting credits, he continued to be recognized for his “Power Rangers” past.

“That was never a bad thing,” he said. “Between acting gigs, I’d go to conventions and meet up with fans. A big part of the entertainment industry is promotion and meeting up with ‘Power Rangers’ fans was always fun.”

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“The pandemic was devastating for everyone,” Faunt said. “It was people in show business. More importantly, it hurt small business.”

The late Jason David Frank – one of the original “Power Rangers” – knew this. That’s why he encouraged his fellow and future cast members to attend meet-and-greets with fans.

“Sure, you could go to a big sci-fi convention and see tens of thousands of fans,” Faunt said. “Jason David Frank wanted us to also go to small mom-and-pop comic book shops that were just bouncing back from the pandemic.”

“At ACME Comics, I may not see tens of thousands of fans, but I’m sure the fans that I do see will be enthusiastic,” he added.

Plus it will give Faunt a chance to return to his Midwestern roots.

“I know my way around the eastern part of Iowa,” he said. “I’m excited to become acquainted with the western part of the state.”