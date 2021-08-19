Proliferation of board games and role-playing games bring out the geek in all of us

Downtown Sux City hasn't been the same since the zombie apocalypse.
The cops who used to roam the mean streets are now sequestered at McKeever's Irish Pub, while some hideous mutants have become budding baristas, turning out scores of menacing mocha lattes.
Wait, isn't that Andre the Giant behind the counter at the doughnut shop? Yes, and with both Mister Fantastic and Batman's The Penguin as regular customers, Andre better get their cruller orders correct.
Welcome to the miniature world of veteran gamer Bart Miller.
"We created Sux City as a pandemic project," Miller, a South Sioux City Community School District algebra teacher, explained. "You can see it has taken on a life of its own."
Indeed, the basement of Miller's house is filled with similar tabletop games, depicting everything from World War II battles to futuristic plagues to urban planning, courtesy of the undead.
"Creating imaginary worlds can be addictive," he reasoned. "Once you get started, it is hard to stop."
That is especially true for the 50-year-old Miller, who became a gaming fanatic as a kid.
"I've always like board games," he said. "When (fantasy role-playing games like) Dungeons & Dragons came out, I knew I was hooked."
Miller certainly isn't alone.
Indeed, he and other members of the nonprofit Sioux City Tabletop Gamers will be presenting Game Con, a three-day event, which will be taking place from noon to 11:45 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Saturday; and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, 820 Nebraska St.
"Game Con will literally have something for everybody," Miller explained. "From board games to cards games to video games, it will be three days on nonstop gaming."
Which is good news since gaming has been on an upswing, largely due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Don't get me wrong, COVID was a bad thing," Miller said. "But with everybody stuck at home, games took on a greater importance."
Games certainly brought families together, providing hours of fun during trying times.
With an arsenal of more than 600 board games, Miller had enough variety to keep himself and his family entertained for the long haul.
There is something old school about sitting down and playing a game with your family," he said. "It's about connecting with one another as well as about the game."
The same was true for table top and role-playing games that can have byzantine rules and procedures.
"You can follow the printed rules or create rules of your very own," Miller said. "The only thing that can hold you back is your own imagination."
As COVID restrictions lessened, more and more gamers came out of the woodwork.
"Back in the day, gamers were thought to be sort of geeky," Miller said, while wearing a Hard Rock Cafe - Mordor T-shirt, explained. "Now, gamers can be nerds, jocks, you name it."
In his role as an algebra teacher, Miller will certainly see his fair share of football heroes and D&D aficionados.
This brings up an interesting point. Does being something of a math whiz give Miller a gaming advantage?
"Perhaps," he acknowledged. "After all, there is plenty of statistics associated in gaming. So does knowing the laws of probability."
Having said that, can gamesmanship be applied in other, more professional endeavors?
"Gaming means developing a strategy and being one step ahead of your opponent," Miller said. "A person can gain a lot of insight by playing games."
Plus a person can acquire plenty of cool real estate, like the war-torn battlefield of Miller's Bolt Action game or the Medieval castles from his Warhammer 40,000 board.
Along side his elaborate role-playing board games, Miller also has more conventional memorabilia revolving around "Star Wars" characters as well as comic book heroes and villains from both the Marvel and D.C. Universes.
"The proliferation of comic book-based movies and TV shows has brought gaming into pop culture," Miller said.
"Sioux City's Game Con will have something for the board game nerd, the card-playing nerd, the role-playing nerd, the video game nerd or anyone in between," he added. "There has never been a better time to be a bit of nerd than now."