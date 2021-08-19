Proliferation of board games and role-playing games bring out the geek in all of us

"You can follow the printed rules or create rules of your very own," Miller said. "The only thing that can hold you back is your own imagination."

As COVID restrictions lessened, more and more gamers came out of the woodwork.

"Back in the day, gamers were thought to be sort of geeky," Miller said, while wearing a Hard Rock Cafe - Mordor T-shirt, explained. "Now, gamers can be nerds, jocks, you name it."

In his role as an algebra teacher, Miller will certainly see his fair share of football heroes and D&D aficionados.

This brings up an interesting point. Does being something of a math whiz give Miller a gaming advantage?

"Perhaps," he acknowledged. "After all, there is plenty of statistics associated in gaming. So does knowing the laws of probability."

Having said that, can gamesmanship be applied in other, more professional endeavors?

"Gaming means developing a strategy and being one step ahead of your opponent," Miller said. "A person can gain a lot of insight by playing games."

Plus a person can acquire plenty of cool real estate, like the war-torn battlefield of Miller's Bolt Action game or the Medieval castles from his Warhammer 40,000 board.