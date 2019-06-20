The details WHAT: Fourth annual Rib Fest benefiting Camp High Hopes WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday for public sampling of chicken and ribs. A rib-eating contest -- with heats for kids, teens and adults -- take place at 12:45 p.m. The award presentations for winners of the Kansas City Barbecue Society will be at 3:45 p.m. WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park. Bring your own lawn chair for seating but leave your cooler at home. COST: $10 for adults and free for kids, ages 12 and under. A $10 punch card, available at the gate, will allow you to have five tastings of ribs and chicken FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.camphighhopes.com

Musical 'cues Want to have a lip-smacking soundtrack when you're consuming a copious amount of BBQ? Well, Camp High Hope's fourth annual Rib Fest will have entertainment that will get your toes a-tapping while appetite goes into overdrive. Since this year's event is taking place from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, it is only fitting that Brainwreck, a band made up of Hard Rock's entertainment production team members will open the show. Taking the stage at 11:45 a.m. will be The Ruralists, a Sioux Center, Iowa-based band that describes itself as "Midwest Americana." The Sioux City-based Ultra Violet Fever will perform at 2 p.m., following the rib-eating contest. The group describes themselves as "soul-drenched." Perhaps after Rib Fest, Ultra Violet Fever may also be sauce-drenched.

What's your I-Que? HOW THE HELL DO YOU SPELL IT ANYWAY? Coming from the West Indian word "barbacoa" -- slow cooking over hot coals -- barbecue is the traditional way it is spelled. However, many businesses use barbeque -- or, more precisely, BBQ -- in their names, so either are acceptable. MARK YOUR CALENDAR Get sauced on July 13. Why? Because it is also known as National Barbecue Day. SOME SWEET LOVING FROM THE 'MIRACLE' MAN Alright, let's just nominate Motown legend Smokey Robinson as "Boss of the Year." According to his contract rider, he requests a platter of barbecue chicken wings for himself, his vocalists, his musical conductor, dancers and band member at each stop. TELL 'EM J.T. -- OR Q.T. -- SENT YA Growing up in Memphis probably meant singer Justin Timberlake became acquainted with barbecue at an early age. His Southern Hospitality Restaurant has been serving up authentic BBQ since 2007. Want a different type of barbecue -- like Korean BBQ -- and check out the New York City-based Do Hwa, which is owned by Quentin Tarantino. READY, SET, EAT! Can't stop at one baby back rib? Patrick Bertoletti can probably identify. According to Major League Eating, he ate 5.24 pounds of the stuff in eight minutes in 2011. It took Bob Schoudt 10 minutes to gobble up nearly 35 beef brisket sandwiches in 2008.