Scarecrow Farm provides summer fun for families
Scarecrow Farm provides summer fun for families

Thinking about fall? Don't let summer slip away.

Tara Shumansky, one of the owners of Scarecrow Farm, said that it has been waiting to open up for some time now with an event similar to its Fall Festival.

To celebrate its 10th season, Scarecrow Farm will have a Slice of Summer event through the first two weeks of August.

“Slice of Summer is an outdoor event for families that is similar to our Fall Festival but featuring fresh produce and some of the yummy foods we love eating at summer festivals like roasted sweet corn and sliced watermelon,” she said.

Slice of Summer

Justin Smolek and his son Liam Smolek ride the pedal karts during the Slice of Summer event at Scarecrow Farm.

Shumansky said everyone can come and pick fresh produce -- from raspberries to green beans -- all weekend.

Shumansky hopes that it will allow many families to make the same fun memories during Slice of Summer as they do with the Fall Festival. 

“During a time of so much uncertainty, we’re hoping people can relax and have fun in our wide-open space,” Shumansky said.

Shumansky said organizers have been working hard in order to get the farm ready for the festival.

Slice of Summer

Scarecrow Farm welcomes guests to attend its Slice of Summer event.

“We have had a great response through social media," she said. "Many people are looking for something to do to get out of the house and make some fun memories outdoors with their families."

Shumansky said when they planned this event, they wanted to keep in mind fun outdoor activities for people to do. They also wanted to provide them with fresh produce and summer treats. 

Among the surprises: New crops for people to enjoy.

The main crops they will have for Slice of Summer are sweet corn, raspberries, green beans, watermelon and cantaloupe.

Shumansky said events will remain the same for both weekends but produce could vary, depending on what's available.

Slice of Summer

Families line up at the Harvest Cafe to get refreshments during the Slice of Summer event at Scarecrow Farm.

Among the activities are a corn maze, jumping pillow and giant tricycles. Scarecrow Farm has more than 20 attractions for family members.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, employees are sanitizing and cleaning more often.

“We’re excited to share Scarecrow Farm with families in a new way. Whether it’s picking produce, snacking on some yummy summer treats or just having fun on the farm, we hope this gives people a perfect slice of summer,” Shumansky said.

Tickets are available at the door or by going online to www.scarecrowfarm.com.

The details

What: Scarecrow Farm

Where: 1592 Charles Avenue

When: Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: (712) 944-5644

