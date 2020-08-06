Scarecrow Farm provides summer fun for families

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thinking about fall? Don't let summer slip away.

Tara Shumansky, one of the owners of Scarecrow Farm, said that it has been waiting to open up for some time now with an event similar to its Fall Festival.

To celebrate its 10th season, Scarecrow Farm will have a Slice of Summer event through the first two weeks of August.

“Slice of Summer is an outdoor event for families that is similar to our Fall Festival but featuring fresh produce and some of the yummy foods we love eating at summer festivals like roasted sweet corn and sliced watermelon,” she said.

Shumansky said everyone can come and pick fresh produce -- from raspberries to green beans -- all weekend.

Shumansky hopes that it will allow many families to make the same fun memories during Slice of Summer as they do with the Fall Festival.

“During a time of so much uncertainty, we’re hoping people can relax and have fun in our wide-open space,” Shumansky said.

Shumansky said organizers have been working hard in order to get the farm ready for the festival.